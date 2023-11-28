New York City Department of EducationMental Health in Schools

Help us report on youth mental health in NYC

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | November 28, 2023, 11:30pm UTC
A group of men in suits and two women stand in front of a wall with bright mural on it. Mayor Adams is at a lectern. A sign reads NYC TeenSpace.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announce “TeenSpace” — the city’s tele-mental health service available to all New York City teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years old at no cost, in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

The Latest
Middle schools are experimenting with ‘themes’ like math, sustainability and the arts. But is it all just branding?

Adopting a theme like sustainability, the arts, or math can cement a middle school’s culture and boost student engagement. But sometimes the theme is little more than branding.

By 
Kelly Field, The Hechinger Report
 | Today, 1:00pm UTC
He teaches filmmaking in the Bronx. His students just helped produce a feature film.

Benjamin Ducoff teaches teens what it takes to make a movie — from idea to final cut.

By 
Gabrielle Birkner
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Eligen nuevamente a Carrie Olson como presidenta del consejo escolar de Denver

La recientemente elegida integrante del consejo escolar Marlene De La Rosa, quien por años ha luchado por la comunidad hispana, fue elegida vicepresidenta.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | December 1
Why does this West Side high school have only 33 students?

Why does this West Side high school have only 33 students?

By 
Trey Arline
 | December 1
With hopes for collaboration, Carrie Olson elected president of the Denver school board again

The election of Olson as president puts an experienced leader at the helm of a school board that had earned a reputation for dysfunction and infighting.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | December 1
Michigan’s new education agency launches Friday with Michelle Richard as its leader

Some observers say they wish Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had gone further in shaking up Michigan’s education system.

By 
Isabel Lohman, Bridge Michigan
 | December 1