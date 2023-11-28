Help us report on youth mental health in NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announce “TeenSpace” — the city’s tele-mental health service available to all New York City teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years old at no cost, in Brooklyn on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)