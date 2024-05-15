Healthy schoolsP.S. Weekly Podcast

LISTEN: Students grade cafeteria food at NYC schools’ test kitchen — and in real cafeterias, too

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 15, 2024, 10:00am UTC
Two young students smile or give a thumbs up while eating from a plate of school lunch at a wooden table with two adults in the background.
Fourth grade students from Manhattan's P.S. 187 visit the NYC Education Department's test kitchen in Long Island City, Queens. (Alex Zimmerman / Chalkbeat)

Welcome to P.S. Weekly’s food episode, where students are the critics.

High schoolers in the Bronx sound off on the “soggy” grilled cheese sandwiches served in their cafeteria (on “Vegan Friday,” no less). Students discuss having microwave access during lunch. And we join Manhattan fourth graders as they trek to Queens to visit the test kitchen for NYC school cafeterias — winning the invite after one of their classmates wrote a letter complaining when the roasted chicken was removed from the menu because of budget cuts.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Be sure to drop a review in your app or shoot an email to PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org. Tell us what you learned today or what you’re still wondering. We just might read your comment on a future episode.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell. Listen for new episodes Wednesdays this spring.

The Latest
Seventy years later, the promise of Brown v. Board ruling faces new threats, legal scholar says

Daniel Kiel, whose documentary chronicled the ‘Memphis 13,’ sees vouchers and ‘colorblind’ policies eroding progress on desegregation.

By 
Tonyaa Weathersbee
 | Today, 5:38pm UTC
Indianapolis Public Schools approves policy shifts to promote equity in discipline, homework

The changes tweak previous language on homework assignments, dress code, and how to approach discipline.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 5:36pm UTC
Report: Illinois lawmakers would need to add more K-12 funding annually to get districts “adequately funded” by 2030

llinois lawmakers overhauled K-12 funding seven years ago and promised to “adequately fund” every district by 2027. A new report finds that won’t happen until 2034, unless more education money is budgeted every year.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | Today, 5:31pm UTC
Seven decades after Brown v. Board decision, Michigan struggles to educate students of color

Nearly half attend schools with high concentrations of poverty, while funding disparities undermine recovery from learning loss.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | Today, 1:51pm UTC
The average starting teacher in Michigan earns $38,963. Thirty-eight states have higher rates.

A survey of Michigan residents found wide support for higher salaries for beginning teachers.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | Today, 1:47pm UTC
We can’t teach about Brown v. Board without talking about Freedom Schools

The school desegregation ruling is often taught as a celebration of American justice and equality. Here’s what else lessons about it should include.

By 
Abigail Henry
 | Today, 12:30pm UTC