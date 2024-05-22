PODCAST: Teens want therapy. Are they getting it?

This week’s episode of P.S. Weekly looks at teen mental health, zooming in on one mother and daughter’s opposing views on therapy, and zooming out to look at New York City’s ambitious new effort to expand free mental health care to teens across the five boroughs.

The mother and daughter interviewed here were previously featured in Chalkbeat. You can read more about their journey here.

You can find out more about how to sign up for Teenspace here. And if you or someone you know needs access to immediate mental health care, you can call 988.

