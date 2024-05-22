PODCAST: Teens want therapy. Are they getting it?

Mental Health in SchoolsP.S. Weekly Podcast

LISTEN: Teens want therapy. Are they getting it?

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 22, 2024, 10:00am UTC
A high school daughter with long dark hair stands next to her mom with long light brown hair pose for a portrait with a bookshelf in the background.
Derry Oliver, 17, with her mother, Derry Oliver, pose for a portrait at a library in Brooklyn. (Laylah Amatullah Barrayn for Chalkbeat)

This week’s episode of P.S. Weekly looks at teen mental health, zooming in on one mother and daughter’s opposing views on therapy, and zooming out to look at New York City’s ambitious new effort to expand free mental health care to teens across the five boroughs.

The mother and daughter interviewed here were previously featured in Chalkbeat. You can read more about their journey here.

You can find out more about how to sign up for Teenspace here. And if you or someone you know needs access to immediate mental health care, you can call 988.

You can find out more about how to sign up for Teenspace here. And if you or someone you know needs access to immediate mental health care, you can call 988.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell.

