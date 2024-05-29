Pro-Palestinian high school students join a student walk out to protest the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 25, 2023 in Manhattan's Washington Square Park.

While protests over the Israel-Hamas war have gripped New York City college campuses, this week’s episode of P.S. Weekly looks at how high schoolers have reacted — and the student freedom of speech issues being raised.

