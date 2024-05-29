P.S. Weekly Podcast

LISTEN: Student protests, free speech, and NYC public schools

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 29, 2024, 10:00am UTC
A group of young people chant, hold signs while protesting outside.
Pro-Palestinian high school students join a student walk out to protest the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 25, 2023 in Manhattan's Washington Square Park. (Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images)

While protests over the Israel-Hamas war have gripped New York City college campuses, this week’s episode of P.S. Weekly looks at how high schoolers have reacted — and the student freedom of speech issues being raised.

