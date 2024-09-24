Kindergarten students learn how to read a number line at Brooklyn School of Inquiry, one of 16 New York City schools that made this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools list.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to keep up with NYC’s public schools.

Of the 16 New York City schools that made this year’s National Blue Ribbon Schools list, a dozen are run by the Education Department, including one that made headlines for protesting Chancellor David Banks’ signature literacy initiative.

The Brooklyn School of Inquiry, a K-8 gifted and talented program known as BSI, was the first and only school so far to win an exemption from the city’s mandate for all elementary schools to use one of three city-approved reading curriculums. The 480-seat Bensonhurst school, which draws students from across the city, was recognized for its “progressive education approach, innovative teaching practices, and diverse student body,” according to the Blue Ribbon website.

The local winners, which spanned all five boroughs, were among 356 schools across the country to win the honor, according to the U.S. Department of Education. It’s an achievement that recognizes a school’s excellence in academic performance or significant progress toward closing achievement gaps.

All New York City schools were recognized for strong academic performance. The award brings no financial boost to winning schools, though it does offer bragging rights.

The list included a mix of New York City elementary, middle, and high schools. Manhattan had the highest number of schools on the list, with eight.

In Queens, Louis Pasteur Middle School was highlighted in part for its students’ “local and regional awards and championships in robotics, math, science, track, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and the arts,” according to the Blue Ribbon website.

Meanwhile, Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx was recognized for “its ability to seamlessly integrate a high-quality arts education with rigorous core academic instruction that prepares students to excel in college and career,” the Blue Ribbon website said.

P.S. 35 The Clove Valley School, the sole Staten Island school on the list, serves about 400 elementary students. The award highlighted the school’s “personalized approach to education,” through which each student is “encouraged to take ownership of their learning, making informed decisions and actively engaging in the learning process.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as “models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities.”

“As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child,” he said in a statement.

New York Education Commissioner Betty Rosa praised the state’s recipients as “shining examples for all educational institutions throughout New York State.”

See the full list of local winners for each borough below:

Brooklyn

Brooklyn School of Inquiry

A. Fantis School of Saints Constantine and Helen Cathedral

The Bronx

Fordham High School for the Arts

Icahn Charter School 4

Icahn Charter School 6

Manhattan

M.S. 255 the Salk School of Science

The NYC Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies

P.S. 124 the Yung Wing School

P.S. 150

P.S. 166 The Richard Rodgers School of Arts and Technology

P.S. 184 Shuang Wen

P.S. 77 Lower Lab School

Saint Ignatius Loyola School.

Queens

P.S. 130

Louis Pasteur Middle School

Staten Island

P.S. 35 The Clove Valley School

Julian Shen-Berro is a reporter covering New York City. Contact him at jshen-berro@chalkbeat.org