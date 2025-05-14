Teaching & ClassroomPolitics & Policy2025 Mayoral Race

Eric Adams installed sweeping curriculum mandates. Here’s what the mayoral candidates would do next.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 14, 2025, 9:38pm UTC
Ten individual portraits on a transparent green background on a black and white photograph of a classroom.
NYC mayoral candidates (from left to right): Michael Blake, Andrew Cuomo, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, Curtis Sliwa, Zellnor Myrie, Jessica Ramos, Jim Walden Scott Stringer, and Whitney Tilson. (Illustration by Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat | Photos by Thalía Juárez for Chalkbeat, Getty editorial and submitted images)

This is part of a series in which Chalkbeat asked the mayoral candidates questions about important education issues that will likely define the next four years. The primary is June 24, with early voting from June 14-22.

The candidates vying to unseat Mayor Eric Adams have largely attacked the incumbent’s record. But there’s at least one policy many of them want to keep: a dramatic overhaul of the city’s reading curriculum.

Adams’ most significant education initiative, known as NYC Reads, requires all elementary schools to adopt a city-approved literacy program. It’s been a major change for a school system that has long empowered principals to make their own curriculum choices.

Despite some concerns about implementation and whether teachers are receiving adequate training, the candidates generally plan to continue the program if elected. Multiple candidates said schools with a track record of success should get more leeway.

The city’s math curriculum mandate, called NYC Solves, is another story. Candidates were more wary of Adams’ push to standardize high school Algebra 1 coursework, echoing concerns among some teachers. (Both the reading and math curriculum mandates are expanding to middle schools as well.)

Chalkbeat sent a questionnaire to the leading candidates on March 25 to find out their views on seven pressing issues, including the city’s major curriculum overhaul and its significant implications for teaching and learning.

A spokesperson for the mayor said he declined to participate since he isn’t in the primary. A representative for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams promised responses but did not offer them by press time despite several requests.

Here’s what the candidates told us about how they would approach reading and math instruction.

Responses may have been edited for formatting or trimmed for length, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted, including hyperlinks.

The Latest
Rural schools need teachers. Trump’s cuts to training grants severed a pipeline.

One student described the scholarship that would help her become a teacher in her hometown as 'a dream come true.' Now that scholarship is gone amid $600 million in cuts to teacher training programs.

By 
Chris Berdik, The Hechinger Report
 | Today, 10:02am UTC
Locked doors, vape detectors: Students explore NYC school bathroom rules

Episode 6 of P.S. Weekly wades into the complicated world of New York City school bathroom policies, including the much loathed 10-5-10 rule limiting use between and during classes.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Chicago principals will get best case scenario school budget plans. But they could see cuts later.

The district is putting together a budget for the 2025-26 school year with no cuts to schools, but the proposal may not come to fruition.

By 
Reema Amin
 | May 14
Do NYC mayoral candidates want to scrap Eric Adams’ curriculum overhauls? Here’s what they told us.

Chalkbeat asked every mayoral candidate whether they would keep the NYC Reads and NYC Solves curriculum mandates in place. Here’s what they told us.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 14
Cuts to federal library funds could mean the end of programs Michigan K-12 students rely on

The federal dollars help pay for early literacy programs, online databases, as well as internet and technology access for many families.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | May 13
Parents say ‘gross mismanagement’ plagues NYC’s school council elections

Voting was halted on the first day over ‘technical issues.’ Problems have snowballed since then.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
and
Amy Zimmer
 | May 13