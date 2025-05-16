New York City Department of EducationDistrict management2025 Mayoral Race

NYC faces a massive (and expensive) class size mandate. Here’s where the mayoral candidates stand.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 16, 2025, 8:11pm UTC
Eleven square portraits on top of a purple transparent background with a black and white school library photo.
NYC mayoral candidates (from left to right): Adrienne Adams, Michael Blake, Andrew Cuomo, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, Zellnor Myrie, Jessica Ramos, Curtis Sliwa, Scott Stringer, Whitney Tilson, and Jim Walden. (Illustration by Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat | Photos by Thalía Juárez for Chalkbeat and submitted images)

This is part of a series in which Chalkbeat asked the mayoral candidates questions about important education issues that will likely define the next four years. The primary is June 24, with early voting from June 14-22.

The next mayor of New York City will be responsible for implementing one of the biggest changes to schools in recent years: sharply reducing class sizes.

Under a state law passed in 2022, the city’s K-12 classrooms must be capped at 20-25 students depending on grade level, with performing arts and physical education classes allowed up to 40. Fewer than half of the city’s classrooms currently fall within those caps. The city must reach full compliance by September 2028.

It’s a massive task that will require a hiring spree projected to cost as much as $1.9 billion annually and potentially many billions more to create new classroom space. Where that money will come from remains an open question the next mayor must answer.

Most of the candidates said they would push state lawmakers to finance it — though it’s unclear if state officials will pony up.

The next administration will also have to confront other tricky tradeoffs. Should some schools receive exemptions from the law? Should popular schools cap enrollment? Which schools will get to build new space? How can it be implemented without shortchanging high-need schools, which already tend to have smaller classes?

Chalkbeat sent a questionnaire to the leading candidates on March 25 to find out their views on seven pressing issues. A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams said he declined to participate since he isn’t in the primary.

We asked each of the candidates how they would approach the class size reduction mandate. Here’s what they told us.

Responses may have been edited for formatting or trimmed for length, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted, including hyperlinks.

The Latest
IPS must sell School 65 building, but can keep agreement with nonprofit for School 102

The ruling from the state court of appeals ends a lengthy lawsuit over the so-called $1 law.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 11:04pm UTC
School choice expansion in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' could put federal stamp on GOP priority

Supporters of the proposed tax credits are thrilled there’s a viable path for them to become federal law. Critics say they would harm public education.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | Today, 10:54pm UTC
NYC’s class size caps: Here’s where the mayoral candidates stand on the pricey mandate

Class size reduction is projected to cost billions of dollars. We asked the mayoral candidates how they approach the state mandate and where the money should come from.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | Today, 8:11pm UTC
Applications for Tennessee’s first universal private school voucher program exceed spots by over 50%

Tennessee received over 33,000 applications just hours after it launched the voucher program, which Gov. Bill Lee applauded.

By 
Max Lubbers
 | Today, 7:24pm UTC
What schools must do — and can't do — under new Indiana laws on controversial social issues

Laws going into effect in July prohibit certain ideas about race and identity in schools. They also require schools to post sex ed material.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | Today, 6:39pm UTC
DPSCD urged to continue honoring Catherine Blackwell as namesake school is set to close

The Catherine C. Blackwell Institute is one of several schools in the Detroit district that are being phased out as part of a facility master plan.

By 
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
 | Today, 6:24pm UTC