COVID and Schools

NYC bought air purifiers for every classroom during COVID. Is your school using them?

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | June 11, 2025, 8:52pm UTC
An Intellipure air purifier sits against the wall in a New York City Classroom.
New York City purchased thousands of Intellipure air purifiers for public school classrooms. Help us investigate whether your school is still using them. (Christina Veiga / Chalkbeat)

New York City invested millions of dollars outfitting every public school classroom with air purifiers as the COVID pandemic raged.

That health emergency has receded. But ensuring students and staff are breathing clean air still has important public health benefits, reducing the spread of a range of respiratory viruses, and combating pollutants like wildfire smoke, which again drifted into New York last week.

We at Chalkbeat are interested in learning whether your school is still using the air purifiers that were distributed during the pandemic.

Let us know by filling out the form below. If you are having trouble viewing this form, go here.

