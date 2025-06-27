Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, flanked by Superintendent Tony Watlington and Education Chief Debora Carrera, announces that 15 new schools will participate in the “extended day, extended year” school initiative at Philadelphia City Hall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s signature “extended day, extended year” school initiative is expanding to 15 new schools next year, even as it remains a far cry from the “year-round school” she promised on the campaign trail.

At a City Hall press conference Friday, Parker said the 15 new schools will offer free before- and after-school programs, “camp experiences” during winter and spring breaks, and will participate in the city’s existing six-week Summer Achievers summer camp starting with the 2025-26 school year.

Friday’s announcement brings the total number of schools participating in the extended day, extended year initiative to 40 — 30 district schools and 10 charter schools. It’s jointly funded by the city and school district with a budget of $26.1 million for last year and the expansion.

Parker said Friday parents — especially those with busy work schedules — have told her they are “relieved and inspired by what this program has meant for them.” Superintendent Tony Watlington said there’s been some limited evidence that many of the students who have participated in the program have improved their regular classroom attendance rates.

But Parker said she’s also heard from parents who were confused or upset about her campaign-trail promise of “year-round school” and interpreted it as students sitting at a desk doing strictly academic work for 365 days a year.

“That’s not it,” Parker said.

In its first year, “extended day, extended year” schooling appeared to mostly expand access to enrichment opportunities that schools already had in place.

But Parker on Friday characterized before- and after-school care available throughout the year, as well as programming available during holiday breaks, as “access to year-round education.”

Asked if she intends for the initiative to move more towards a truly “year-round” schedule, Parker demurred.

“In my mind, this is year-round,” she said.

So far, some 3,000 students have participated in the various before and after-school programs offered at the participating schools, Chief Education Officer Debora Carrera said. Officials expect the initiative’s expansion will add 5,000 seats.

Alison Barnes, principal at Vare-Washington Elementary School in South Philadelphia that participates in the program, said it has been “nothing short of game-changing for our families.”

Jazmine Rodriguez, a Vare-Washington parent, said the after-care program her fourth-grade daughter participates in through EDEY has been a “lifeline.”

“It’s nice knowing that when I get home, homework is completed, she received the help that she needed,” Rodriguez said. “It just gives more time for family time.”

The new district schools in the program will be:

Anne Frank Elementary School.

Tanner G. Duckrey School .

Lewis Cassidy Academics Plus.

Roberto Clemente Middle School.

James R. Lowell School.

Edwin Forrest School.

Delaplaine McDaniel School.

James Rhoads Elementary School.

Edward Steel Elementary School.

Frances E. Willard Elementary School.

The new charter schools will be:

Universal Alcorn.

General David B. Birney.

Esperanza Academy.

Harambee Institute of Science and Technology.

Wissahickon.

