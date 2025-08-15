Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

Thousands of Philadelphia students and educators will experience longer and more crowded commutes on the first day of school as SEPTA, the local transit agency, says it plans to move forward with cutting service by 20%.

Those cuts include the cancellation of several bus lines in the transit authority’s 400-series, which specifically serves schools at the beginning and end of the school day. Many students who rely on standard buses or subway lines will also need to walk farther or wait longer for transit, according to SEPTA officials.

The transit authority had been banking on more funding from the state to forestall the service cuts. But with legislators weeks late on a budget, transit officials have said that cuts are unavoidable and will begin on Aug. 24, the day before school starts.

District officials have said they are monitoring SEPTA’s budget, but have not announced any additional transit options for students who take public transit to school.

The district provides yellow school bus transportation for elementary school students and some students with disabilities. But it expects most middle and high school students who live at least 1.5 miles from their schools to take SEPTA. The district provides free fare cards to eligible students.

Chalkbeat has spoken to some educators and students who say they’re worried about how the cuts could make getting to school on time much more challenging, especially for families travelling a long distance or for students who drop off their siblings before class.

We want to understand how these cuts will affect students and educators across the city. Let us know how your commute is changing, and anything you’re worried about when it comes to getting to school on time.

