Some Philly preschool owners say they're using their own savings and taking out loans to stay afloat during the state budget impasse.

For more than three months, Lisa Smith has operated several state-funded pre-K classrooms at Amazing Kidz Academy early learning centers in Philadelphia without being paid for those services.

More than 100 children at Smith’s preschool rely on the state’s Pre-K Counts program, which is meant to provide free early learning to lower-income families and children who may be English language learners or have special needs.

But as the state budget impasse stretches beyond 100 days, Smith and dozens of other Philadelphia providers who participate directly in the program are still waiting for funding, pushing some to consider furloughing staff and shuttering classrooms, according to advocates. Around 150 Philadelphia preschools provided Pre-K Counts seats last fiscal year, serving 5,000 students.

For Smith, the budget impasse has meant draining thousands from her personal savings and taking more out from a line of credit to keep the preschools afloat. As of this month, she said the state owes her business more than $300,000 for her Pre-K Counts program.

“Who can carry a program for months with no money?” said Smith. “To not pass a budget that is funding these programs and expect us to cover it this long — it is disgraceful.”

In Philadelphia, some Pre-K Counts slots are managed by the school district, which is already having to borrow up to $1.5 billion to make up for state budget funding.

Tyrone Scott, director of government and external affairs at the Philadelphia-based advocacy organization First Up, said that providers contracting with the district are getting help with costs and are in a more stable financial spot right now.

But for the dozens of preschools who contract directly with the state, providers and advocates say the budget impasse has pushed an already tight business model to the brink — and not even a new public loan program is offering full relief. Lawmakers propose waiving interest for Pre-K Counts loan program

In the state Capitol, lawmakers appear to be at a standstill on key budget issues, such as funding for schools and Medicaid. Pennsylvania has become the only state in the nation without a finalized state budget for the fiscal year.

Though the Democratic-controlled House passed a new budget Wednesday evening that includes a 5% spending increase, the Republican-controlled Senate has rejected increasing spending and has not voted on the proposal.

State officials have recently offered some support measures, including a new public loan program for Pre-K Counts providers. That program, called the bridge loan, allows providers to take out funds to cover operating expenses as long as they agree to pay the loan back with 4.5% interest within 15 days of state funds being released.

But Scott said the interest rate and tight deadline to pay back the loan has some providers concerned.

“That’s still something that people are kind of wary of,” said Scott. “They want to help kids, they want to serve the families, but they just need the money.”

The Senate Wednesday passed a bill that would enable the treasury to waive interest for early education providers and some other programs that would be eligible for bridge loans. Republican lawmakers have presented it as a solution to the funding crisis that they blame on Democrats.

But some Democratic lawmakers have pushed back against the legislation, saying the treasury does not have authority to create the loan program. The House has not yet voted on the legislation.

In the meantime, some providers say they’re running out of back–up funds.

Earlier this week, Mercedes Fleet, who operates Bright Little Scholars early learning center in Northeast Philadelphia, sent a letter informing parents that if the state budget doesn’t pass by the end of the month, the preschool will have to close its Pre-K Counts classroom until funding is released.

“I can’t go to my landlord and say, ‘Hey, the budget didn’t pass, I can’t pay you money.’” said Fleet. “Can’t expect people to show up and work and not know when they’re going to get paid.”

As for Smith, she said she applied to the bridge loan program on Monday and has not yet heard if she’s been approved. She hopes to get the money to help keep her preschool afloat.

“I do not want to close these classrooms,” said Smith. “I don’t want to do it to the families. The parents depend on us. They need us.”

Nearly every day, she calls lawmakers to ask them to pass the budget and get her and her industry out of this funding mess.

