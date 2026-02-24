Philly’s district schools will operate remotely Tuesday following a snowstorm that hit the region.

All Philadelphia district schools will be remote Tuesday as the city continues to shovel out from a historic winter storm, officials announced Monday evening.

All after-school activities for Tuesday are also canceled. The district’s central office and early childhood centers will operate remotely as well.

The district closed school buildings Monday after parts of the city received more than a foot of snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Though the intensity of the storm has subsided, a snow emergency remained in effect as of Monday evening.

Tuesday will mark the fifth day this school year the district has closed schools due to snow. A storm last month led to one full snow day with no schooling and two remote learning days. The district allotted one extra day in its calendar that allowed for the full snow day.

Families and staff can stay up to date about the district’s weather-related closures on its website.

