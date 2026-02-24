Philadelphia Public SchoolsDistrict Management

Philadelphia district students will have a remote learning day Tuesday

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | February 24, 2026, 12:56am UTC
A photograph of a giant snow covered park with children in coats and carrying sleds.
Philly’s district schools will operate remotely Tuesday following a snowstorm that hit the region. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

All Philadelphia district schools will be remote Tuesday as the city continues to shovel out from a historic winter storm, officials announced Monday evening.

All after-school activities for Tuesday are also canceled. The district’s central office and early childhood centers will operate remotely as well.

The district closed school buildings Monday after parts of the city received more than a foot of snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Though the intensity of the storm has subsided, a snow emergency remained in effect as of Monday evening.

Tuesday will mark the fifth day this school year the district has closed schools due to snow. A storm last month led to one full snow day with no schooling and two remote learning days. The district allotted one extra day in its calendar that allowed for the full snow day.

Families and staff can stay up to date about the district’s weather-related closures on its website.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
School staffing is rising as enrollment falls. Is it financially sustainable?

The long-term math can work but it depends on voter support and economic growth.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | Today, 9:42pm UTC
As they seek to change how IPS and charter schools are run, will lawmakers give charters an edge?

Charter leaders and advocates are concerned about relinquishing power over buildings. IPS supporters, meanwhile, worry lawmakers are treating the district unfairly.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 6:49pm UTC
Legislative proposals would overhaul how Chicago Public Schools covers soaring employee pension costs

The district expressed concern about the fiscal impact of two bills by Chicago state Sen. Robert Martwick, including one that would compel CPS to make divisive payments to a city retirement fund. But the lawmaker said he was simply looking to start a necessary conversation.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 6:27pm UTC
Building Belonging at Scale: What Schools Get Wrong — and How to Fix It
By 
our sponsor, National University
 | Today, 5:31pm UTC
Detroit school district nearly closes graduation rate gap with state’s average

The four-year graduation rate was 83% in 2025 – the highest it’s been since the state started using its current measures in 2007-08.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
,
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
and
Kristi Tanner
 | Today, 11:00am UTC
Philadelphia school officials announce school will operate remotely Tuesday

Tuesday will be the fifth day this school year the district has closed schools due to snow.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | Today, 12:56am UTC