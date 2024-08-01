2024 ElectionCampaigns and electionsSchool boards

Memphis-Shelby County Schools board chair loses to challenger; board to see four new members

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | August 1, 2024, 2:20pm UTC  Updated: August 2, 2024, 4:23am UTC
A meeting room full of people sitting in chairs in the audience and a row of people sitting against the back wall.
The Memphis Shelby County Schools board meets in October 2023. In the first election since the board selected Marie Feagins as superintendent, two incumbents lost their reelection bids Thursday, including the current chair, Althea Greene. (Andrea Morales for Chalkbeat)

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board is poised to see four new members as the district heads into a period of transition.

Challenger Natalie McKinney defeated incumbent board Chair Althea Greene in unofficial election results Thursday, while challenger Sable Otey defeated incumbent Mauricio Calvo.

McKinney said she heard from many voters who wanted a change.

“They’re tired of watching their students graduate but not be prepared for postsecondary opportunities,” McKinney said. “At some point we have to decide who will be responsible for this. If things haven’t worked under that leadership, it’s time to try something new.

“And that’s what we’ll do.”

In a statement sent via text, Greene wished McKinney the best and said she would continue to work for the students and families of the district.

Board member Stephanie Love, the longtime District 3 representative, held a commanding lead all night. She will be the only incumbent returning to office.

“My community knows me and they know I am invested,” Love said. “I don’t get everything right, but I will fight for my community each and every day.”

Five of the nine seats on the school board were up for grabs in Thursday’s election. Two of them — representing Districts 4 and 7 — were certain to feature new representation because the incumbents did not seek reelection.

In all, 19 candidates were vying for seats in Districts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7. All races had more than one candidate. Here’s what the results showed Thursday evening:

  • District 2: Challenger Natalie McKinney maintained a consistent lead over Greene that grew as the night went on.
  • District 3: Love received more than 60% of the vote against three challengers, the only candidate across all four races to clear 50%.
  • District 4: Tamarques Porter maintained a solid lead over four other candidates for an open seat.
  • District 5: Challenger Sable Otey has a steady lead over Calvo.
  • District 7: Towanna Murphy held a consistent lead in a five-way race for an open seat.

It was the first election since the board selected former Detroit schools administrator Marie Feagins as superintendent, ending a drawn-out process that shook public confidence in the board.

The district faces a number of challenges as a new school year begins, including navigating the end of federal pandemic relief funds, budget cuts that will impact staff and programs, aging facilities, and the state’s new letter-grade school accountability system.

Sarah Carpenter, executive director of the parent advocacy group Memphis Lift, said that voter turnout was “awful,” and that many voters don’t feel that things will change. Regardless of who is on the board, she said, the group’s members will be carefully monitoring their positions and votes.

“I would like to see them focus on all children and getting all children reading,” she said. “We cannot fix this city if we do not fix the educational system.”

Cardell Orrin, executive director of Stand for Children Tennessee, said the bruising superintendent search process hung over the election, and many voters want to see a board that is more focused on its job.

Stand for Children endorsed McKinney, Love, and Calvo, along with Frank Johnson, the District 7 representative who withdrew from the race after voting had started. Orrin said McKinney’s election would bring about a necessary change in leadership, while the new members will bring important energy to working with the new superintendent.

‘You definitely want a board that has the energy and is eager to engage with the new superintendent and hold the district accountable,” he said.

Johnson ended his bid in mid-July, citing health and family reasons. The other incumbent who did not run for reelection was Kevin Woods, of District 4.

Find unofficial voting results from the Shelby County Election Commission below.


