Leaders at Winchester Elementary School say their food pantry is facing increased demand this month due to the government shutdown.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will offer free food boxes next week to families in need during the holiday season.

The district’s mobile food pantry will take place on Monday, Nov. 17 at Raleigh-Egypt High School and Saturday, Nov. 22 at Douglass High School, both starting at 9:30 a.m. Families will be required to show a driver’s license or addressed bill and fill out a form to confirm eligibility.

MSCS is partnering with Mid-South Food Bank to run the drive-thru service to prepare for the holidays. Tennesseans have struggled with food insecurity in recent weeks after the weeks-long government shutdown caused delays and cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. Over 150,000 Shelby County residents rely on SNAP each month to purchase food, with children making up an estimated 40% of recipients.

Nationwide, schools scrambled to fill the food assistance gaps. Students and staff at Winchester Elementary School prepared their weekly pantry for an influx of families.

Denise Wilson, a fourth grade math teacher who runs the pantry, said families typically show up to the school once a month to receive food boxes. By the end of October, she started seeing some show up biweekly.

Tennessee government officials say partial SNAP benefits are expected to go out in the coming days. In the meantime, MSCS will provide food boxes next Monday and Saturday on a “first-come, first-served basis” until supplies run out.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.