How did your Tennessee school do the 2025 state report card?

A classroom at G.W. Carver College and Career Academy in Memphis in 2019.

About 1 out of every 5 Tennessee schools scored an A this year under a state assessment system and the number of schools receiving D- and F-grades decreased, according to data released on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced the letter grades for 2024-25 on Thursday with the launch of an updated Tennessee Report Card.

Around 78% of Tennessee schools that met the school grading criteria received a C or higher, a slight increase over last year’s 75%.

A 2016 state law required the department to grade schools in part to give parents and communities insight into the quality of education at each school. But the grading system was initially plagued by testing issues and pandemic delays.

The grading plan was totally revamped in 2023 to emphasize academic achievement or proficiency over academic growth, a controversial decision that some opponents argued ignores socioeconomic realities in some communities.

The school grades are not just for parents. They can carry consequences for districts with “failing” grades.

School districts and charter authorizers can now face state Board of Education hearings for D and F scores. Schools might also have to submit corrective action plans or undergo a state audit.

