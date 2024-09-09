2024 Election

Students and teachers: Follow the presidential election with Chalkbeat and The New York Times

By 
Caroline Bauman
 September 9, 2024
An illustration of a group of people in different clusters around a white and peach background with different smaller icons floating, one is a ballot box, an American flag, a laptop, microphone and more.
Chalkbeat and The New York Times have heard from more than 1,200 teachers and students about how the 2024 presidential election is affecting their classrooms and lives. (LeeAndra Cianci for The New York Times)

This fall, the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will dominate headlines and social media feeds — but also school hallway conversations, lunch table debates, and teachers’ lesson plans. Many recent graduates and current students will cast a vote for the first time in their lives.

In collaboration with Headway, a new initiative at The New York Times, Chalkbeat has been posing questions about the presidential election to educators and high school students since February. We have heard from nearly 1,000 students and 200 teachers across the nation.

We will take you into a few educators’ classrooms this fall. Teachers shared stories of feeling overwhelmed by the amount of misinformation brought into their schools, particularly from what students hear and see on social media. While some shared frustration with a lack of interest from their students in elections, many expressed admiration for how engaged young people are at this moment.

We heard students who live in diverse school communities ranging from rural Tennessee and Indiana to urban Chicago and New York City. Many young people who wrote in are now high school graduates and can cast a vote in a presidential election for the first time. Some expressed feeling disillusioned by the voting system or said they’re too busy to pay much attention. But many told Chalkbeat and the Headway that they are highly interested in this election and want to see more of their peers engaged and represented in the outcome.

Over the next eight weeks, Headway and Chalkbeat will ask students and recent graduates a series of questions about how they are relating to the election and share their responses. We will publish stories from recent graduates and current students who will vote in a presidential election for the first time, and we’ll tell you which issues are having the greatest impact on how they cast their ballots. We’ll also take you inside schools, where the election cycle will shape classroom discussions in real time, and share stories from educators navigating this pivotal moment with their students.

Students: If you’re ready to participate, the challenge starts here.

We’re excited to hear what you have to say. Educators, please feel free to share the questions with students you know. If you have any questions or thoughts, reach out to DearHeadway@nytimes.com and community@chalkbeat.org.

Caroline Bauman is the deputy managing editor for engagement at Chalkbeat.

