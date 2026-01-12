Chicago Public Schools unveils calendars for the coming two school years

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 January 12, 2026, 7:20pm UTC
A small string banner that reads “we are so proud of you” hangs in the hallway of a school.
The first day of school commences at Ombudsman Chicago South, an alternative high school. The district has unveiled its proposed calendars for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years. (Lauren Miller for Chalkbeat)

Chicago Public Schools is looking to start the 2026-27 school year on Aug. 24 and wrap it up on June 11, based on a proposed calendar the district unveiled Monday.

A tentative calendar for the following school year is also out, with an Aug. 23 start date and June 9 end date.

As in the current school year, both calendars include 176 student attendance days, four professional development days, four Teacher Institute days, four school improvement days, and two parent-teacher conference days. Also in line with this year’s calendar, students and staff will be off for the entire week of Thanksgiving. They will get a two-week winter recess and a week off for spring break in late March.

The school board will review the calendars at a meeting this week and is expected to approve them at its regular meeting Jan. 29.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s most recent contract approved last week increased the number of teacher-led professional development days from three to six and decreased those directed by principals from nine to six.

Under the proposed calendar, the pre-K school year will once again start a day after the year for older students and will end a day earlier.

Mila Koumpilova is Chalkbeat Chicago’s senior reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Mila at mkoumpilova@chalkbeat.org.

