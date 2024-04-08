Politics & Policy

2024 election: Colorado voters, what should the presidential candidates be talking about?

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | April 8, 2024, 5:10pm UTC
A person wearing a safety vest grabs a mail-in ballot from a person sitting in a car on a street with buildings and a blue and cloudy sky in the background.
A voter hands over a ballot to an election judge at the Denver Elections Division drive-through during the presidential primary in Denver on Super Tuesday in March 2024. (Jason Connolly / AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Educators, parents, and all Coloradans: What education issues would you like the 2024 presidential candidates to talk about, prioritize, and eventually take action on?

Tell us in a new statewide survey.

Called Voter Voices, the survey is part of a collaborative effort by newsrooms across the state to understand what Colorado voters want the candidates to focus on.

Why? Because voters are at the heart of every election. Your hopes and concerns will set the agenda for how we report and write about the issues — and the stakes — of the 2024 election.

Please take a few moments to share your thoughts. We will use your contact information only to reach out if a reporter wants to better understand your comments. If you chose to remain anonymous, your name will not appear in any story.


Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
After missed opportunity in 2017, Memphis school’s restored planetarium comes alive for solar eclipse

Students in Craigmont High’s new Earth and space sciences class watched a preview before looking up to the sky.

By 
Laura Testino
 | Today, 1:06am UTC
With no school, Crispus Attucks students celebrate total solar eclipse

At the Crispus Attucks Museum, residents celebrated the eclipse with a program that also honored African traditions and ancestry.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | April 8
As eclipse arrives, NYC students and families enjoy a rare learning experience

Some parents pulled their kids out of school as the exceedingly rare phenomenon appeared in New York City’s skies on Monday.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | April 8
Next president of Colorado's largest teachers union will be current VP Kevin Vick

Vick is set to start a three-year term as president of the organization of nearly 40,000 educators in July.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | April 8
2024 election: Colorado voters, what should the presidential candidates be talking about?

Chalkbeat is collaborating with newsrooms across Colorado on a survey asking voters which issues matter to them.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | April 8
Here’s what Newark students can expect in this year’s summer school programs

This year, Newark Public Schools extended summer school program hours until 6 p.m. for students in elementary, middle, and high school.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | April 8