A voter hands over a ballot to an election judge at the Denver Elections Division drive-through during the presidential primary in Denver on Super Tuesday in March 2024.

Educators, parents, and all Coloradans: What education issues would you like the 2024 presidential candidates to talk about, prioritize, and eventually take action on?

Tell us in a new statewide survey.

Called Voter Voices, the survey is part of a collaborative effort by newsrooms across the state to understand what Colorado voters want the candidates to focus on.

Why? Because voters are at the heart of every election. Your hopes and concerns will set the agenda for how we report and write about the issues — and the stakes — of the 2024 election.

Please take a few moments to share your thoughts. We will use your contact information only to reach out if a reporter wants to better understand your comments. If you chose to remain anonymous, your name will not appear in any story.





Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.