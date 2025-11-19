Politics & Policy

Democrats over 4 times as likely as Republicans to say Colorado schools are on the right track: poll

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 19, 2025, 3:00pm UTC
A photograph of two young girls, one sitting at her desk and one standing next to her, both looking at a piece of paper on the desk in a colorful classroom.
Angelica and Maria look at crayons during their first grade class at Laredo Elementary School in Aurora. A new poll shows Democrats and Republicans in Colorado have different opinions on what makes schools great. (Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Just 10% of Colorado Republicans said the state’s public education system is headed in the right direction, according to polling data released this week. That’s compared with 43% of Democrats — revealing a wide gap between the two political parties.

Republicans said schools focus too much on “woke ideology” and not enough on reading, writing, and math, Magellan Strategies reported. The Colorado company, which has done regular polling on education for years, surveyed a representative sample of 1,078 registered Colorado voters in October. The survey has a margin of error of 2.98%.

Nationwide, satisfaction with the K-12 education system is at a record low, according to an August Gallup poll. Much of the decline is being driven by Democrats and independents whose satisfaction has plummeted since President Donald Trump took office in January. Satisfaction with education among Republicans nationwide was at 29%, which is significantly higher than in Colorado.

In Colorado, Republicans were less likely than Democrats to think their local school district was spending taxpayer money wisely, the Magellan Strategies poll shows. And while 91% of Democrats said additional funding would result in better education for students, only 28% of Republicans said so.

“It’s almost like the trench lines are getting deeper,” said Magellan Strategies CEO David Flaherty.

Democrats and Republicans also had different opinions on what makes schools great.

Democrats were more likely to say schools should focus on attracting and retaining high-quality teachers and teaching critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Republicans were more likely to value teaching the basics and preparing students for a job right after high school.

Only 3% of Republicans said providing a welcoming environment for students of different backgrounds should be a top priority for schools, compared with 31% of Democrats.

On higher education, Democrats were more likely to say earning a four-year college degree is important. Republicans were more likely to favor career and technical education over preparing students for college.

But voters from both political parties largely agreed that college is unaffordable. Only 21% of Democrats and 18% of Republicans said earning a degree from a public college such as the University of Colorado is very or somewhat affordable.

“College is not in a good place,” Flaherty said.

The survey also asked voters about Colorado’s universal preschool program, which offers some free preschool to all 4-year-olds. Most voters had a favorable opinion of the program, but it was higher among Democrats than Republicans. Those who didn’t like it made comments such as, “it’s not the state’s job to raise kids” and “children should be at home until kindergarten.”

Opinions on school closures differed too. Lower birth rates are causing enrollment in Colorado’s public schools to decline, and several districts have closed small schools. Republicans were more likely than Democrats to say schools with low enrollment should be closed.

See the full poll results here.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
CPS exploring plan to move Acero Cisneros to share a building with Shields Elementary by fall 2026

District officials are considering a request from Cisneros’ principal and advisory council to move the charter that CPS is absorbing onto a district campus.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 5:35pm UTC
Republicans and Democrats really don’t see eye to eye on education, new Colorado poll shows

Democrats were more likely to say schools should focus on attracting and retaining high-quality teachers, while Republicans were more likely to value teaching the basics.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 3:00pm UTC
Memphis school board moves closer to filing lawsuit over 2026 reset election

The MSCS board voted Tuesday to hire a lawyer who will assess the legality of cutting short five members' terms in the 2026 race. Candidate filing starts next month.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 2:40am UTC
10,000 after-school seats are added across NYC boroughs

Adams added the after-school seats at 75 schools just 43 days before leaving office.

By 
Ananya Chetia
 | Today, 12:17am UTC
Federal K-12 office moving to Labor as part of Trump bid to dismantle Education Department

Six interagency agreements move core functions of the Education Department to other departments. Special ed is not affected, yet.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | November 18
Here’s How Colorado’s 2026 Teacher of the Year fought back against viral TikTok challenges

‘The number of students became so big that I had to find new ways for them to get involved,’ said Stephen Paulson.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | November 18