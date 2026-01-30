Enrollment at Colorado's four-year public universities — like Colorado State University, whose Fort Collins campus is pictured here — dropped by about 1,000 students, just a half-percent decline.

In November, I reported that the Colorado Community College System continued to increase the number of students enrolled at its schools. College officials were especially pleased that more older adult students enrolled this fall.

But how do the enrollment trends in Colorado compare with the rest of the nation — not just at two-year institutions, but also at four-year universities? Data released this month by the National Student Clearinghouse provide some context.

Enrollment at Colorado’s community colleges grew by 2,500 students, or 3.9%. That’s a higher rate than the national average of 3%.

Meanwhile, enrollment at the state’s four-year public universities dropped by about 1,000 students, just a half-percent decline. Enrollment also dipped at Colorado’s four-year private universities by 8.7%, or about 2,500 students.

Nationwide, enrollment at four-year public universities rose, while enrollment at four-year private universities fell. Colorado is following the second trend but diverging from the first.

While the drop at Colorado’s four-year public institutions is statistically small, it’s worth noting that sustaining enrollment will only get more difficult for them. Due to declining birth rates, fewer high school students will graduate in the coming years, and that’s expected to create more competition among colleges to attract students.

The Clearinghouse data also shows universities are enrolling fewer international students this year after the Trump administration’s broader campaign to curtail immigration and student visas.

