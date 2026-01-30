Higher Education

Beyond High School: Colorado’s higher ed enrollment trends

How do the state’s trends compare with the rest of the nation’s? Data released this month provide some context.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | January 30, 2026, 3:36pm UTC
A person walks in front of a large light stone building in the background and trees in the foreground.
Enrollment at Colorado's four-year public universities — like Colorado State University, whose Fort Collins campus is pictured here — dropped by about 1,000 students, just a half-percent decline. (Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat)

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

In November, I reported that the Colorado Community College System continued to increase the number of students enrolled at its schools. College officials were especially pleased that more older adult students enrolled this fall.

But how do the enrollment trends in Colorado compare with the rest of the nation — not just at two-year institutions, but also at four-year universities? Data released this month by the National Student Clearinghouse provide some context.

Enrollment at Colorado’s community colleges grew by 2,500 students, or 3.9%. That’s a higher rate than the national average of 3%.

Meanwhile, enrollment at the state’s four-year public universities dropped by about 1,000 students, just a half-percent decline. Enrollment also dipped at Colorado’s four-year private universities by 8.7%, or about 2,500 students.

Nationwide, enrollment at four-year public universities rose, while enrollment at four-year private universities fell. Colorado is following the second trend but diverging from the first.

While the drop at Colorado’s four-year public institutions is statistically small, it’s worth noting that sustaining enrollment will only get more difficult for them. Due to declining birth rates, fewer high school students will graduate in the coming years, and that’s expected to create more competition among colleges to attract students.

The Clearinghouse data also shows universities are enrolling fewer international students this year after the Trump administration’s broader campaign to curtail immigration and student visas.

Higher ed stories from Chalkbeat

Gov. Jared Polis reflects on his education legacy in his final State of the State address — Polis heads into his last year in office having implemented full-day kindergarten, created a universal preschool program, restored school funding to state constitutionally mandated levels, and focused on workforce training.

2026 Colorado General Assembly: The people’s guide to following education issues — Want to follow along with K-12 and higher education issues in the legislature? Here’s what you need to know.

As another budget shortfall looms, Colorado lawmakers aim to preserve K-12 education funding — During Chalkbeat Colorado’s Legislative Preview event, lawmakers on the Senate and House education committees fielded questions on K-12 and higher education issues.

7 Colorado education issues we’re watching in 2026 — Will the so-called student enrollment cliff affect Colorado higher education institutions this year?

What we’re reading

Colorado Department of Higher Education’s new leader starts during a time of transition The Denver Post (Paywall)

Colorado State University Chancellor Tony Frank announces retirement Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Trump’s admissions data collection strains college administrators The Hechinger Report

Investigations and a billion-dollar ‘shakedown’: How Trump targeted higher education The New York Times (Paywall)

How Trump’s second term has changed higher education WBUR

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
‘People shouldn’t live in fear’: Denver students and teachers protest Trump immigration actions

More than 1,000 Denver teachers called out of work Friday, with some joining students to march around the Colorado Capitol on a day of nationwide protests.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:26am UTC
Hundreds of Detroit students protest federal immigration policies

As immigration enforcement hits close to home in their communities, Cass Tech students demand change.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 12:20am UTC
NJ allowed five Newark charter schools to operate until 2031, but blocked two expansions

The state’s education commissioner approved the renewal of five charter schools in Newark and two enrollment expansions. One expansion was denied after the city’s public school district raised objections.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 27
Colorado school finance officers worry the state will once again cut education

Although a group of lawmakers say they’re committed to keeping funding promises, district officials worry that the state’s $850 million budget shortfall will force a shift.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | January 30
50,000 applications in 2 weeks: NYC families are rushing to apply for free 3-K and pre-K programs

New York City received 50,000 applications for its free preschool programs in just two weeks as Mayor Mamdani focuses on outreach. Families have until Feb. 27 to apply.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | January 30
What can Tennessee schools do if they run out of weather days amid winter storm impacts?

After a week of school closures, many Tennessee districts are running low on snow days. What happens next?

By 
Melissa Brown
 | January 30