The Community College of Aurora, pictured on April 25, 2024. The campus is one of 11 community colleges reporting increased enrollment for fall 2025.

Colorado’s community college total enrollment ticked up this year by about 6.3% over last fall, continuing a state and national trend of two-year public colleges recording strong enrollment gains since pandemic lows.

This year, the Colorado Community College System reported a total enrollment of 94,303 students, up 5,555 students over last fall. About 24,000 students are enrolled full-time, defined as a student taking at least 12 credit hours.

While the state’s community college rebound has been marked by more high school students taking college-level courses, this fall’s increases show gains with older students and recent high school grads. Those students have been less likely to enroll in community college since the pandemic.

The bulk of Colorado community college enrollment growth still continues to be concentrated among students under the age of 17 who attend high school and dual enroll in college-level courses. The state’s community colleges added another 3,400 students 17 and under this fall, up to 40,321 students.

Community colleges also added 2,214 more students aged 18 to 49. Students 50 and older dipped slightly, by 31 students. The changes bring the total enrollment of students 18 and older to 53,978.

Among all students, campuses enrolled 1,658 more students who are the first in their family to attend college, or an increase of 4.72% over last year’s 38,833 students. First-time college student enrollment also grew by 701 students, up to 11,924.

Of the state’s 13 community colleges, only Colorado Northwestern Community College and Trinidad State Community College reported enrollment decreases.

Community colleges were some of the hardest hit by enrollment dips following COVID shutdowns, and national numbers show two-year college enrollment hasn’t fully bounced back.

However, Colorado’s two-year colleges have fared much better than some in other states.

Sarah Heath, Colorado Community College System vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, says the state’s two-year public college system is focusing more on connecting students to the workforce, and that has led to an increase in older students.

Shorter-term industry credentials and programs that connect to employability have taken off in recent years.

“What I’ve seen is that the more aligned industry and workforce-driven things are what’s growing in a lot of community college spaces here,” Heath said.

Colleges have worked to create workforce opportunities while students are enrolled, including apprenticeship and internship programs. Colorado higher education leaders want to increase work-based learning opportunities, especially in rural areas.

More colleges also want employers to help connect programs to jobs, Heath said. And the state increased marketing toward students who want to get a short-term certificate or credential, she said.

