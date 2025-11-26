Higher EducationAfter high school

Recent high school graduates and older students are enrolling at Colorado’s community colleges at higher rates

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | November 26, 2025, 3:11am UTC  Updated: November 26, 2025, 4:00pm UTC
A college building is seen across a green grassy field and some leaves and branches in the foreground.
The Community College of Aurora, pictured on April 25, 2024. The campus is one of 11 community colleges reporting increased enrollment for fall 2025. (Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for our free monthly newsletter Beyond High School to get the latest news about college and career paths for Colorado’s high school grads.

Colorado’s community college total enrollment ticked up this year by about 6.3% over last fall, continuing a state and national trend of two-year public colleges recording strong enrollment gains since pandemic lows.

This year, the Colorado Community College System reported a total enrollment of 94,303 students, up 5,555 students over last fall. About 24,000 students are enrolled full-time, defined as a student taking at least 12 credit hours.

While the state’s community college rebound has been marked by more high school students taking college-level courses, this fall’s increases show gains with older students and recent high school grads. Those students have been less likely to enroll in community college since the pandemic.

The bulk of Colorado community college enrollment growth still continues to be concentrated among students under the age of 17 who attend high school and dual enroll in college-level courses. The state’s community colleges added another 3,400 students 17 and under this fall, up to 40,321 students.

Community colleges also added 2,214 more students aged 18 to 49. Students 50 and older dipped slightly, by 31 students. The changes bring the total enrollment of students 18 and older to 53,978.

Among all students, campuses enrolled 1,658 more students who are the first in their family to attend college, or an increase of 4.72% over last year’s 38,833 students. First-time college student enrollment also grew by 701 students, up to 11,924.

Of the state’s 13 community colleges, only Colorado Northwestern Community College and Trinidad State Community College reported enrollment decreases.

Community colleges were some of the hardest hit by enrollment dips following COVID shutdowns, and national numbers show two-year college enrollment hasn’t fully bounced back.

However, Colorado’s two-year colleges have fared much better than some in other states.

Sarah Heath, Colorado Community College System vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, says the state’s two-year public college system is focusing more on connecting students to the workforce, and that has led to an increase in older students.

Shorter-term industry credentials and programs that connect to employability have taken off in recent years.

“What I’ve seen is that the more aligned industry and workforce-driven things are what’s growing in a lot of community college spaces here,” Heath said.

Colleges have worked to create workforce opportunities while students are enrolled, including apprenticeship and internship programs. Colorado higher education leaders want to increase work-based learning opportunities, especially in rural areas.

More colleges also want employers to help connect programs to jobs, Heath said. And the state increased marketing toward students who want to get a short-term certificate or credential, she said.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Newark students demand a seat at the table to solve big problems

A coalition of Newark students wants to work with school board members to fix problems tied to student mental health and crumbling school buildings.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 6:14pm UTC
Newark school board member says León’s contract extension sets ‘dangerous’ precedent

Board member David Daughety requested a second legal opinion on the contract extension procedure but was told the matter is closed.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 5:59pm UTC
What big changes could come to Indianapolis schools? This meeting will give us an idea.

The Indianapolis Local Education Alliance is meeting Dec. 3 to start narrowing down recommendations for changing who runs schools.

By 
MJ Slaby
 | Today, 5:38pm UTC
A Philly violence prevention program didn’t return to most of its schools this fall. Here’s why.

The Safe Path program puts trained adults on and off school campuses to defuse fights and keep students safe in local neighborhoods.

By 
Sammy Caiola
 | Today, 4:16pm UTC
Community college enrollment among older students ticks up

Colorado’s community colleges have rebounded since the pandemic, with the most gains among dual-enrolled high school students. But the state also reported enrollment gains among older students.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 3:11am UTC
ILEA members weigh in on who should govern IPS, charter schools

The 4 governance options unveiled at the group’s recent meeting range from a fully elected IPS school board to a fully appointed one.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 11:00am UTC