Will we see you at our candidate forum for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board?

Nearly two dozen people are vying for three seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. On Oct. 15, you’ll have a chance to get to know them ahead of the Nov. 5 election.
Chalkbeat Detroit — along with BridgeDetroit, Detroit Documenters, Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, and WDET — is hosting a candidate’s forum at the Eastside Community Network.
Students and Chalkbeat journalists will ask candidates about how and why they want to guide the school district for the next four years. We will center most questions on the issue of chronic absenteeism. Under Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, the district has invested resources in improving attendance. Those efforts have contributed to declines in the rate of chronic absenteeism in the last two school years, but the rate is still well over 60%. We will discuss other issues, including questions submitted by attendees.
Below, you’ll see a list of the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot. They are running at a pivotal time for the Detroit school district, which in addition to high rates of chronic absenteeism among students is also struggling with low academic achievement, enrollment declines, and issues of climate and culture within school buildings.
Our Oct. 15 candidate forum is a free event, but please register to let us know you are coming as space is limited. We will also be livestreaming the event as a virtual option.
Detroit school board candidates are:
- Monique Bryant
- Sherisse Butler
- Richard Clement
- Nicole Conaway
- Sherry Gay-Dagnogo
- Victor Gibson
- Marie Hill-Nixon
- Tabrian Joe
- Christopher Johnson
- Toson Knight
- Eugene Lewis
- Jason Malone (he has indicated he isn’t running due to an injury)
- Aliya Moore
- Jennifer Nixon
- Faustine Amara Onwuneme
- Benjamin Royal
- Ida Simmons Short
- R. Amir Short
- Tawanna Simpson
- Kenneth Snapp
- Jeremiah Steen
- Boyd White III
When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET
Where: In-person at Eastside Community Network, 4401 Conner St., Detroit, MI