Will we see you at our candidate forum for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board?

Chalkbeat Detroit and its partners are holding a forum Oct. 15 for Detroit residents to hear from candidates running for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board.

Nearly two dozen people are vying for three seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. On Oct. 15, you’ll have a chance to get to know them ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Chalkbeat Detroit — along with BridgeDetroit, Detroit Documenters, Detroit Free Press, Outlier Media, and WDET — is hosting a candidate’s forum at the Eastside Community Network.

RSVP here to attend the DPSCD school board candidate forum.

Students and Chalkbeat journalists will ask candidates about how and why they want to guide the school district for the next four years. We will center most questions on the issue of chronic absenteeism. Under Superintendent Nikolai Vitti, the district has invested resources in improving attendance. Those efforts have contributed to declines in the rate of chronic absenteeism in the last two school years, but the rate is still well over 60%. We will discuss other issues, including questions submitted by attendees.

Below, you’ll see a list of the candidates whose names will appear on the ballot. They are running at a pivotal time for the Detroit school district, which in addition to high rates of chronic absenteeism among students is also struggling with low academic achievement, enrollment declines, and issues of climate and culture within school buildings.

Our Oct. 15 candidate forum is a free event, but please register to let us know you are coming as space is limited. We will also be livestreaming the event as a virtual option.

Detroit school board candidates are:

Monique Bryant

Sherisse Butler

Richard Clement

Nicole Conaway

Sherry Gay-Dagnogo

Victor Gibson

Marie Hill-Nixon

Tabrian Joe

Christopher Johnson

Toson Knight

Eugene Lewis

Jason Malone (he has indicated he isn’t running due to an injury)

Aliya Moore

Jennifer Nixon

Faustine Amara Onwuneme

Benjamin Royal

Ida Simmons Short

R. Amir Short

Tawanna Simpson

Kenneth Snapp

Jeremiah Steen

Boyd White III

RSVP for the Detroit school board forum:

RSVP: Candidate forum for Detroit Public Schools Community District board

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET

Where: In-person at Eastside Community Network, 4401 Conner St., Detroit, MI