Washtenaw County voters approved a career and technical tax proposal that will generate additional funding to address inequities and access issues in CTE programs.

Career and technical education programs in Washtenaw County will get a big boost after voters approved a tax increase to add a new funding stream for the programs.

The passage of the special tax proposal may be a good sign across Michigan, given that 41% of schools have limited CTE opportunities for students. The Michigan Department of Education describes these areas as CTE deserts, because data show participation in career tech programs is lower than expected. Tax measures like the one that passed Tuesday in Washtenaw County mean the career programs will have a steady stream of funding.

The proposal passed with 35,947 votes in favor and 29,676 opposed.The tax measure will last 10 years, at which voters would have to approve renewing it.

“This investment by our community will help shape a generation of hope,” said Ryan Rowe, the career and technical education director for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

“Our goal is for every student to cross the stage at graduation with an informed and inspired plan for what comes next, whether it’s college, an apprenticeship, the military, or a high-skill career,” Rowe said. “This funding allows us to build stronger pathways, connect learning to the real world, and help students see their future within reach.”

The outcome wasn’t as good for school districts that are part of the Cheboygan-Otsego-Presque Isle intermediate school district in northern Michigan. A similar career and technical education tax proposal failed , according to the Cheboygan Tribune. It would have allowed for the expansion of CTE programs and for funding to allow students to travel to and from school districts in the three counties to take CTE classes.

CTE is particularly limited in Washtenaw County. A report from the University of Michigan’s Youth Policy Lab said access in the county is inequitable, and that students from low-income homes and Black and Hispanic students “have less overall access to CTE programming compared” to more affluent and white students.

At Ypsilanti Community High School, Principal Chelsea Harris-Hugan told Chalkbeat last month that the school would add more CTE programs based on student interest if the measure passes.

“The millage is incredibly important to our students and to our community,” she said. “It provides a bigger pathway and a better opportunity for our students.”

Officials from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District, which will oversee the funding from the tax measure, told Chalkbeat recently that the additional money will allow the ISD to sustain current programs across the county, expand those with waitlists, and create new regional programs. Much of the initial efforts will expand access in Ypsilanti and Whitmore Lake school districts, because they have significantly fewer CTE opportunities than other districts.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.