Detroit teens detained by ICE should be released, advocates say

Dozens of people came out to Clark Park in Southwest Detroit Tuesday, November 25, 2025, to call for the release of four Detroiters, including two teens who attended Western International High School, who were detained by federal immigration officials.

Valerie Brown doesn’t personally know her two classmates at Western International High School who were detained Thursday morning by federal immigration officials and sent to Texas, but that didn’t stop her from helping organize a press conference that became a rally for bringing the students home.

“I have friends who have told me they are afraid to go to school. You shouldn’t be afraid to come to school,” Brown told Chalkbeat after speaking during the press conference, saying the fear is magnified by rumors of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents taking kids “whether they have papers or not.”

“They’re scared to be outside, to be with their friends. They’re kids.”

The press conference was organized to support the two 16-year-old students, who are cousins and attend Western International High School in Southwest Detroit. Outlier Media and Chalkbeat reported Monday that students were born in Venezuela and arrived in the U.S. in 2023. They were taken into custody along with two of their parents when agents raided their home on the Eastide in search of a different migrant.

Brown and others spoke in front of a backdrop at Detroit’s Clark Park. Dozens of people were there, some of them holding signs and shouting “for shame” whenever a speaker brought up something they thought was particularly egregious. All of them called for the release of the teens and the parents.

Some of the speakers, including Valerie, called on school, city, and state officials to be more involved in ensuring the safety of students who fear moving throughout the community because of immigration actions. Some called on the Detroit school district to have an immigration attorney on retainer to assist students who’ve been detained and to ensure students know their rights.

“Instead of the (students) chilling with their friends, they got to be stuck in a detention center with ICE,” Brown said during her speech. “We don’t even know where they’re going. We don’t even know if they’re going to a country that’s theirs or is even safe for them or even if they have family anymore.”

Teens and adults from across the city came out to Clark Park Tuesday to call for the release of two Detroit high school students who were detained by federal immigration officials. (Lori Higgins / Chalkbeat)

One of the speakers, attorney George Washington, said ICE agents entered the home while the occupants were sleeping. “Suddenly, ICE appears at the door, busts into the place, and tells them that they’re all being arrested.”

All four who were detained had pending asylum petitions, Washington said.

“We have a tremendous immigration lawyer from Detroit who did everything he could,” to assist the four while they remained in Michigan. But, Washington said, they were sent to Texas “too quick.”

“He’s going to continue representing them and we’re going to get them out,” Washington said.

After the event, Sen. Stephanie Chang, a Democrat from Detroit, issued a statement about the detentions:

“I am standing with Detroit teachers, friends, family and community members of these two students in urging their immediate return home to Michigan,” Chang said. “I understand that they have been following the asylum process and have upcoming immigration court dates. ICE should release them and allow them to proceed with the asylum process.”

Many of the youth attending the event were from Western International, located across the street from Clark Park. Others came from schools such as Southeastern, Cass Technical, and Detroit International Academy for Young Women.

Theo Edwards, a student at Western International High School, attended the press conference and rally on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, to show support for his classmates who were detained. (Lori Higgins / Chalkbeat)

Kenneth Russell, who attends Southeastern, was among the speakers.

“It’s better for us to all be connected than apart,” Russell said.

“It’s awful what’s happening,” said Theo Edwards, who’s attended Western for nearly a month. He was holding a sign that said “People are not illegal,” with the “not” underlined. “It’s scary, especially for those who are Hispanic.”

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach Lori at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.