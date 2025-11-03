Indianapolis Public Schools will host three public meetings on the future of the district in November.

Indianapolis Public Schools will hold three public “community conversations” for families, students, and staff to discuss the future of education in Indianapolis.

The meetings throughout November will allow participants to learn about the goals of the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, a state-mandated group tasked with recommending how IPS and charter schools can share transportation and building resources in an environment that emphasizes school choice. The alliance has until the end of the year to submit recommendations to state lawmakers.

IPS has four representatives on the ILEA: Superintendent Aleesia Johnson, Andrew Neal, Tina Ahlgren, and Barato Britt.

Attendees will also hear about the school board’s recommendations submitted to the alliance and share their input on what the ILEA should consider about the future of public education in Indianapolis, according to the district.

Here are the dates, times, and locations of the community conversations:

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 120 E. Walnut St.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Anna Brochhausen School 88, 5801 E. 16th St.

From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, at a virtual Microsoft Teams meeting.

Attendees can register here to attend and view the district’s web page on the ILEA here.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.