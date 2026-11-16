Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

The Indianapolis Public Schools board will discuss “school consolidation” on Tuesday, a sign that district officials are seriously considering closing schools.

Discussion of school closures is slated to take place during an executive session of the board following the review of the board’s agenda for its Thursday meeting.

The board gave the green light last week for the district to begin planning school closures that would take place after the 2026-27 school year, but the district has not publicly identified which schools it is considering closing. It is unclear whether district officials will provide more information about school closures at Tuesday’s meeting.

If they occur, school closures will lead to significant disruption for families in the district, which decided to close schools just four years ago as part of its Rebuilding Stronger plan. Like districts nationwide, IPS has suffered through a long-term enrollment decline, and it has experienced ongoing fiscal strain as charters in the area have expanded.

From 2024-25 to 2025-26, IPS enrollment fell by 6% to under 20,000 students. Roughly a decade ago, enrollment was close to 30,000.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

In addition, the district is losing power over its buildings and transportation to the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, a new government body established by state law earlier this year. Any school closures the board chooses to adopt in the near future would be separate from decisions by IPEC. The corporation will not take control of school buildings until the 2028-29 school year.

On Nov. 3, voters approved a $95 million tax measure placed on the ballot by the corporation on behalf of the district and local charter schools. IPS will split the revenue from that referendum roughly evenly with charters. But before Election Day, the district said it would have to make $20 million in cuts to close a deficit even if the measure passed.

Most IPS board incumbents on the ballot won their reelection bids earlier this month. The new board will take over in January.

Tuesday’s agenda review session will begin at 6 p.m. at 120 E. Walnut St. The session will include a public comment period.

Andrew Ujifusa is a story editor at Chalkbeat.