P.S. Weekly PodcastPolitics & Policy

Beyond climate anxiety: One student finds hope in pushing for school composting

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 22, 2025, 10:00am UTC
A high school student with long dark hair points to some drawings while posing for a photograph.
Alice Schwartz, a junior at Essex Street Academy and climate activist, shows off art. (Aponi Kafele / P.S. Weekly)
P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

What is the state of youth climate activism in New York City?

The momentum of the climate protests at the start of the 2019-20 school year may have slowed since the pandemic, and many students remain apathetic, but climate anxiety continues to fuel some students into action.

Producers Sanaa Stokes, a senior at Manhattan’s Professional Performing Arts High School, and Aponi Kafele, a junior at Manhattan’s Essex Street Academy, tackle the issue head on — and help make a difference along the way.

They spotlight the work of Alice Schwartz, an Essex Street student, who has been tirelessly pushing to implement a mandated composting program at the school, only to be met by bureaucratic hurdles and logistical challenges.

But her persistence — and the power of student journalism — pay off. As the producers dig into the reasons for the delayed composting program, they connect Alice with an Education Department official, who realizes the oversight and rectifies the situation. It’s a moment of triumph and hope, revealing how climate advocacy and holding institutions accountable can lead to small victories.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Reach us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

Listen for new P.S. Weekly episodes Thursdays this spring.

The Latest
From climate anxiety to action: A student’s fight for school composting

Episode 7 of P.S. Weekly explores the state of youth climate activism, ranging from apathy to action, and one Manhattan student’s push to get her high school to compost.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Newark’s middle school students need more space, a state report finds

Students in Newark Public Schools’ middle grades are attending classes in overcrowded buildings that don’t meet state space requirements, a new report finds.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 9:45am UTC
Some Chicago high schools stopped giving kids zeros. Now, they’re rethinking that approach.

Schools such as Richards High School tried more flexible grading during the pandemic. They are reversing course after students were passing with little effort and weren’t coming to class.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
and
Sarah Karp/WBEZ
 | Today, 4:00am UTC
Last of COVID money helped expand child care capacity in rural Colorado

State grants helped ski resorts, school districts, and museums create new child care classrooms.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | May 21
‘It’s a sham’: NYC violates law that protects students with disabilities from lengthy suspensions

Under federal law, schools are not allowed to suspend students for long stretches if the behavior in question is linked to their disability. A Chalkbeat investigation found schools have been breaking the rules for years.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 21
NYC is hiring 3,700 new teachers for class size reduction. See how many your school is getting.

The detailed list comes more than a month after New York City officials announced they are approving an additional 3,700 teachers to lower class sizes.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | May 21