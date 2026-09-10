From left to right: Denver school board members John Youngquist, Amy Klein Molk, and Monica Hunter attend a board meeting in December 2025. Hunter is one of two board members, along with DJ Torres, who are accused of multiple policy violations.

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A discussion of alleged policy violations by two Denver school board members began with a quarrel about whether the board was properly following the policy on alleged violations.

It ended with most members saying they take such accusations seriously, especially an allegation that Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language. But they didn’t say how they would vote on a possible censure, with some saying they don’t have all of the facts.

Last Friday, board President Xóchitl Gaytán sent emails to Hunter and board member DJ Torres listing the alleged violations, including that Torres repeatedly missed meetings. Hunter and Torres have said the allegations are baseless and exaggerated.

The board is set to discuss the allegations again, and possibly take a vote on whether to censure Hunter and Torres, on Sept. 17.

Wednesday’s discussion during a virtual meeting was the latest and most robust public display of the tension and interpersonal conflict that vex the Denver school board, an elected body that has struggled off and on with such issues for years.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he and his staff are “in the middle of what’s happening here” and would be willing to provide testimonials. He expressed concerns this summer that board members were overstepping their bounds.

Board member Amy Klein Molk, who is Jewish, said the board should act with decorum.

“We have a responsibility to model how people can disagree without hatred,” she said.

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The accusations against Hunter include that she allegedly used derogatory language directed at “a colleague’s Jewish identity,” disparaged other board members in a social media post, failed to review the superintendent’s weekly email to the board, and bypassed the chain of command by speaking to district employees to advocate for her family and another.

The accusations against Torres include that he repeatedly missed board and committee meetings, did not attend a board-related conference in Canada after the district paid for it, and has provided only “limited” reporting on board expenses in his role as treasurer.

Gaytán also accused Hunter and Torres of refusing to speak with her by phone, preferring written communication, and allegedly giving a “possible unauthorized directive” to Marrero to recognize a labor union of district employees.

Gaytán said the allegations came from other board members, the superintendent, district staff, and community members whom she didn’t name. But Torres referred to the allegations as “your lengthy and singular opinion piece,” implying they stemmed solely from Gaytán.

“I have had to pivot scheduled commitments to respond to unexpected dysfunctions of this board, including matters just like this,” Torres said at Wednesday’s meeting. “You are entitled to wish I attended more meetings or made myself more available to you. Those are, however, only your preferences and not my legal obligations.”

Torres said he limits communication with Gaytán to ensure their interactions are documented. After his childcare arrangement fell through, he said he paid the district back for the Canada trip except for the conference fee, which allowed him to access the materials.

Hunter, who is Black, said “continuing to attack the only Black member of the board does not feel good and is rooted in anti-Blackness.” She said the board should be focusing on whether Black and Latino students can read, not on “baseless allegations with no evidence presented.”

“I welcome an investigation, and I welcome the actual opportunity to present facts,” she said.

DPS board members fight over protocol for allegations

At the start of the discussion, Hunter, Torres, and board member John Youngquist — who was the subject of a board investigation and censure last year — questioned whether Gaytán followed the proper steps for addressing potential violations: a private one-on-one conversation, then a public board discussion, followed by a potential censure vote.

Hunter and Torres said the first step didn’t happen. Gaytán said she tried via email.

“Not only myself, but other board members, are wanting me to present this information to them, as well as to the public,” Gaytán said. “That’s unfortunate that this is where we’re at. This is a really tough conversation. I understand. I get it —”

“Point of order,” Torres said, interrupting Gaytán. He and Hunter repeated the procedural phrase several times, seeking to interject while Gaytán was talking.

“When a point of order is called, it has to be acknowledged, whether it’s agreed upon or not,” Hunter said. She added, addressing Gaytán, “You said that I ignored you, and that’s not true.”

“It is very much true,” Gaytán said.

“Can I speak please?” Hunter said.

Aaron Thompson, the district’s attorney, eventually weighed in. He said the board’s policy “wouldn’t have much teeth if all I had to do as a board member is not answer the phone.” If a board member declines to have a one-on-one conversation, Thompson said his advice was to memorialize that in an email “and that could be sufficient” for following proper protocol.

Gaytán then gave a 26-slide presentation detailing the alleged violations. When she was done, each of the seven board members spoke.

“The students are watching us,” board member Marlene De La Rosa said. “They watch how we disagree. They watch how we treat each other. They watch whether we follow the rules that we have committed to follow. They watch: are we taking responsibility when we make mistakes?”

Board member Kimberlee Sia said it was “very tough” to hear about some of the alleged violations, especially the one involving antisemitic language.

Youngquist asked whether the board should investigate that allegation before any censure vote.

“I don’t know what it was,” Youngquist said. “I don’t know who said what. I don’t know where that lies. But I take it very, very seriously, and I feel a very distinct need to be able to understand.”

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.