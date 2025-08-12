NY schools must enforce a “bell-to-bell” cellphone ban this year. Tell us your school’s plan, your concerns, and hopes for the policy.

All schools across New York state must implement “bell-to-bell” cellphone bans this school year under a new state law. But policies could differ from school to school.

Some might collect phones at the start of the day in cubbies or let students carry their phones locked up in Yondr’s cloth pouches. Some might even let kids just stash their phones in their lockers.

The ban includes all personal electronics that connect to the internet such as smart watches, tablets, and laptops — though devices issued by schools are exempt.

We want to know how your school is approaching the ban. What do you think the benefits will be? What concerns do you have?

To comply with the state law, New York City’s Education Department recently revised its cellphone policy. When the city’s Panel for Educational Policy last month voted to approve the changes, some students and parents voiced concerns.

One student predicted the ban “would simply push the usage underground,” rather than stop kids from using their phones. A member of a school leadership team — the local school bodies made up of parents and educators — complained that principals didn’t consult their teams, which don’t meet over the summer.

And Henry Rubio, president of the union that represents school administrators, expressed concern about the burden on principals to implement the ban.

“We agree that a bell-to-bell restriction, if implemented thoughtfully, can help restore focus and foster deeper real world relationships,” he said. “However, policy is only as effective as its rollout. Implementation depends on real world tools and support.”

Officials said schools would get $29 million to implement the ban and the Education Department has distributed $16 million so far.

Let us know what you think about the cellphone ban — and how your school is planning for it