District Managementcollege

More Philadelphia high schoolers who plan to go to college don’t matriculate

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | August 12, 2025, 4:24pm UTC
High school graduates in red gowns line up outside on a green grassy field with blue sky in the background.
Frankford High School students line up to graduate in Philadelphia in 2023. Recent data shows that more of the district's graduates who initially say they plan to go to college do not matriculate. (Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system.

At the end of each school year, school officials in Philadelphia ask graduating seniors what they plan to do after high school.

Thousands report that they plan to go to college.

But when the fall rolls around, hundreds of those students do not end up matriculating in a postsecondary program, according to a new report from the School District of Philadelphia.

District data shows that the phenomenon, called “summer melt,” has increased in recent years. In the Class of 2024, 40% of students who initially planned to go to college did not follow through on their plans, according to the district’s research, marking an increase of 10 percentage points from 2016.

In the report, district researchers say that’s important information for guidance counselors, school leaders, and college readiness partners to be aware of as they support students in completing tasks required for college matriculation.

But a major challenge, according to some advocates, is that the requirements and costs of matriculation can overwhelm students over the summer when they lose many of their school-based supports.

“There’s just so many young people that say, ‘This is way too much work,’ and it is … it’s an absurd amount of work,” said Bryan DeFoney, vice president of programs at the Philadelphia Education Fund. “If you have never navigated this, it feels like a Herculean task for a young person to complete.”

Around 44% of Philadelphia high school seniors in the Class of 2024 matriculated at a postsecondary institution last fall, according to district data.

DeFoney oversees federally funded programs in several public Philadelphia high schools that help support students to graduate and access postsecondary education. In his work with teens, he said he’s seen students who are initially interested in attaining a degree after high school get frustrated by the bureaucratic hoops they must jump through over the summer, or choose instead to work fulltime.

Problems with the financial aid system during the past two years have added to those challenges, DeFoney said. Since the pandemic, he said he has also noticed fewer students are interested in going to college.

“The entire tone around the college-going culture has just shifted, because school became optional for a lot of young people,” DeFoney said. “Part of our work is we try to help families and students understand why that investment is still worth it.”

The Philadelphia district’s analysis found that students who were male, English learners, or receiving special education services were more likely not to go to college after graduation even though they said they intended to.

Students who intended to matriculate at a four-year college were consistently more likely to matriculate than those intending to attend community colleges or other two-year institutions.

Nationally, between 10% and 40% of students who aim to enroll in college do not immediately do so after graduation, according to research from the Harvard Center for Education Policy Research.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that impact students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
A Bronx school, an undocumented teen, and the fight to educate immigrant students under Trump

A student detained by ICE. Another losing her resolve to stay in the U.S. ELLIS Preparatory Academy is fighting for its students as Trump’s immigration enforcement closes in.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | Today, 10:30am UTC
Who chooses Chicago Public Schools’ next CEO? Elected officials — and legal experts — disagree.

State Sen. Rob Martwick, a lawmaker who helped usher in Chicago’s elected school board, says it’s still the mayor. Others say it’s the school board.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
As AI becomes more common for teaching English learners, how can schools use it wisely?

AI tools offer unique support to teachers of students learning English. But used unethically or unwisely, these tools could exacerbate gaps between English learners and their peers, experts say.

By 
Norah Rami
 | August 12
NY schools must ban cellphones during the day. What is your school’s policy?

This fall, NY schools must follow a “bell-to-bell” phone ban — but policies vary by school. Tell us your school's plans.

By 
Amy Zimmer
and
Alex Zimmerman
 | August 12
More Illinois students would be deemed proficient in math, reading under proposed changes to cut scores

The cut scores for English language arts and math will be lowered, resulting in more students labeled as proficient, while science cut scores will go up, resulting in fewer students being considered proficient.

By 
Samantha Smylie
and
Becky Vevea
 | August 12
Who will be Michigan’s next state superintendent? Here are the semifinalists.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo was one of the candidates for the state superintendent position, but she didn’t make it to the interview process.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | August 12