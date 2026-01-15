Officials say Philadelphia students' improved math scores is the result of training teachers in a new illustrative math curriculum.

Philadelphia students’ average scores on state math tests have reached their highest rate in nine years, marking a significant recovery from pandemic-era learning loss.

Students from almost every racial group made gains along with students who are English learners, district officials said Thursday at a non-voting Board of Education meeting.

“I’m giddy with excitement,” said Board of Education President Reginald Streater. He added that he remembered a time where these kinds of scores seemed “so far away.”

Still, only around one-quarter of students in grades 3-8 achieved proficient scores on last year’s math state test, called the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, or PSSA. That’s far from the district’s goal of more than half of the students in those grades achieving proficient scores in math by August 2030.

The gains come as the district struggles with declining scores in reading.

Philly schools began implementing a new math curriculum from Imagine Learning Illustrative Mathematics during the 2023-24 school year, following a $45 million overhaul. The district also recently expanded its high-impact math tutoring program for middle school students.

Deputy Superintendent of Academic Services Jermaine Dawson said scores in third grade math were particularly promising, with more than one third of those students achieving proficient scores last year. That indicates that both teachers and students are becoming more familiar with the new curriculum, Dawson said.

Superintendent Tony Watlington attributed the success to the district’s increased investment in coaching and supporting teachers as they implement the curriculum.

“Giving people more technology, more artificial intelligence, more Chromebooks, more stuff, more tutors, more mentoring — we’ve done all that for decades,” Watlington said. He said that having highly qualified, well-supported and stable teachers is what “moves the needle.”

Philadelphia’s success in math echoes a statewide trend of math scores increasing since the pandemic. But reading scores in Philly and statewide have gone in the opposite direction, and it’s unclear what’s fueling the decline.

Last year, Philadelphia implemented a new reading curriculum and rolled out more reading supports. Still, third grade reading scores remain below where they were a decade ago.

District data also shows a clear correlation between student attendance and achievement. Dawson said his team is focusing on working more with partner organizations and families to reduce the number of students who frequently miss class.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that affect students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.