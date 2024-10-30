After high schoolTennessee Department of Education

Tennessee’s high school graduation rate sets another record high

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | October 30, 2024, 7:38pm UTC
A bunch of people in purple graduation gowns toss their mortarboards.
More than 92% of Tennessee's public school students in the Class of 2024 graduated on time. (Chuck Savage / Getty Images)

Tennessee has set a state record for high school graduations for a second straight year.

About 92.1% of public school students in the Class of 2024 graduated on time this spring, surpassing the previous year’s record by 1.5 percentage points, according to data released Wednesday.

The latest milestone comes two years after Tennessee’s graduation rate returned to pre-pandemic levels after a three-year slide amid COVID-related disruptions to schooling and mirroring national trends.

Before that, Tennessee had logged a decade of incremental increases in the graduation rate totaling more than 4 percentage points under a workforce and economic development initiative prioritized by former Gov. Bill Haslam.

“The achievement reflects the dedication of our district leaders, educators, and families working together,” said Lizzette Reynolds, education commissioner under Gov. Bill Lee.

In all, 78 out of the state’s 147 districts improved their graduation rates, including all four large urban school systems.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the state’s largest district, increased its rate to 83.4%, up 1.9 percentage points. Among Hispanic students there, the rate surged 7.5 percentage points to 80.2%.

Nashville’s rate jumped by 4.5 percentage points to 85.7%, while Hamilton County’s went up 3.7 points to 93.2%. The rate for Knox County Schools was 93%, up by 1.1 points.

English learners saw a 12-point increase in their graduation rates statewide, from 67% to 79%.

Earning a high school diploma has long been an important marker of student achievement. High school graduates not only generally earn more money during their lifetime than those who drop out, but also tend to lead longer and healthier lives, according to the American Public Health Association.

Below, you can look up to see how your district did.

Marta Aldrich is a senior correspondent and covers the statehouse for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact her at maldrich@chalkbeat.org.


