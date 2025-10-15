Leadership & ManagementDistrict managementMemphis-Shelby County Schools

First town hall on proposed Memphis school closures will take place next week in Frayser

By 
Bri Hatch
 | October 15, 2025, 8:41pm UTC
Students and adults sit at desks in a classroom.
Superintendent Roderick Richmond said he plans to provide more information on rezoning displaced students this month. (Caroline Bauman / Chalkbeat)

Memphis-Shelby County school leaders will host the first community meeting about proposed school closures next week in Frayser, where two schools are slated to be shut down this year.

The town hall will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the North Frayser Community Center. In a press release, MSCS leaders described the event as “a chance for families and community members to have their voices heard and get important information.”

Last month, Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond announced his proposal to close four schools and transfer control of a fifth to a neighboring district. The suggested closures of Ida B. Wells Academy, Chickasaw Middle, and Georgian Hills and Frayser-Corning Elementary schools come as MSCS faces a billion-dollar maintenance bill and chronic underenrollment across its buildings.

There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the proposed school closures, including what will happen to impacted teachers and staff. The district and the state do not track the number of staff in each building, so it’s unclear how many will be displaced by the closures.

MSCS school board members are expected to vote on Richmond’s suggested school shutdowns in February. They would take effect for the 2026-2027 school year.

Richmond said at September’s meeting that the district will present more information on rezoning plans for displaced students sometime this month. He also said MSCS leaders will host at least two listening sessions for each school on the proposed closure list before the end of the calendar year.

District officials have not announced the schedule for the remaining nine meetings.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

