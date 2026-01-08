Statehouse policy and politics

Tennessee’s 2026 legislative session is here. Stay informed with Chalkbeat’s text messages.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | January 8, 2026, 3:27pm UTC
A large stone state capitol building against a blue and white sky.
Lawmakers return to the Tennessee General Assembly for the 2026 legislative session on Jan. 13. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The 2026 legislative session is about to begin in Tennessee, where lawmakers will likely focus closely on proposals to expand the state’s voucher programs and consider a state takeover of its largest school district.

Education has played a major role in Tennessee politics in the last several years, and we don’t expect 2026 to be any different.

Chalkbeat Tennessee has a new way to keep you updated on these issues and more amid the often chaotic General Assembly session.

We’ve launched a texting service that helps you stay up to date on education bills, political maneuvering, and other major issues that will impact Tennessee schools.

This service also gives you a direct line to me, the Chalkbeat Tennessee bureau chief, as I’m on the ground in committee rooms and the state Capitol. You can text me with your questions about bills, issues, or even the general legislative process.

I’d also love to hear from you about what issues you’re tracking closely or what bills you think deserve more attention.

Some of you have already signed up after reading Chalkbeat Tennessee’s reporting on legislative issues in the last month. We’ve broken several stories in the weeks leading up to the 2026 session, including GOP plans to drop income limits on the state’s Education Savings Accounts program.

Sign up by submitting your phone number in the form below to get texts about once per week from Chalkbeat with updates on key legislation affecting schools and students.

You can also text the word SESSION to (901) 676-6536 to sign up.

We also offer text updates from Memphis-Shelby County school board meetings. You can sign up for those here.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Denver’s last remaining innovation zone is about to get smaller

Innovation zones were established during Denver’s school reform era. But they lost ground in recent years amid changes on the school board.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 3:28am UTC
Tennessee lawmaker wants to block ICE from school, church property

Rep. Gabby Salinas, a Memphis Democrat, wants to block civil immigration enforcement from using Tennessee school grounds or religious property as a staging ground.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | January 8
NYC’s new chancellor: Kamar Samuels thinks school mergers can tackle segregation and low enrollment

In exclusive interviews, Chalkbeat spoke with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Chancellor Kamar Samuels about their plans for the nation’s largest school system.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | January 8
New Jersey schools must limit cellphones starting next school year. Here’s what you should know.

A new state law requires all New Jersey school districts to prohibit the use of cellphones during school hours, but new policies must allow for exceptions.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 8
The state of learning in American schools

Here’s what we know, don’t know, and need to know about American students' academic performance.

By 
Matt Barnum
 | January 8
Newark may get state support to tackle chronic absenteeism through new task force

A new law calls on the state to create a task force that will identify the barriers keeping students out of school and develop recommendations for districts to follow.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | January 8