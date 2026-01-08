Lawmakers return to the Tennessee General Assembly for the 2026 legislative session on Jan. 13.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The 2026 legislative session is about to begin in Tennessee, where lawmakers will likely focus closely on proposals to expand the state’s voucher programs and consider a state takeover of its largest school district.

Education has played a major role in Tennessee politics in the last several years, and we don’t expect 2026 to be any different.

Chalkbeat Tennessee has a new way to keep you updated on these issues and more amid the often chaotic General Assembly session.

We’ve launched a texting service that helps you stay up to date on education bills, political maneuvering, and other major issues that will impact Tennessee schools.

This service also gives you a direct line to me, the Chalkbeat Tennessee bureau chief, as I’m on the ground in committee rooms and the state Capitol. You can text me with your questions about bills, issues, or even the general legislative process.

We're here to help. Every day, Chalkbeat Tennessee is working to answer your questions, follow the money, and dig into what's happening in local schools. Keep up with our free newsletter, delivered every Wednesday and Friday morning. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

I’d also love to hear from you about what issues you’re tracking closely or what bills you think deserve more attention.

Some of you have already signed up after reading Chalkbeat Tennessee’s reporting on legislative issues in the last month. We’ve broken several stories in the weeks leading up to the 2026 session, including GOP plans to drop income limits on the state’s Education Savings Accounts program.

Sign up by submitting your phone number in the form below to get texts about once per week from Chalkbeat with updates on key legislation affecting schools and students.

You can also text the word SESSION to (901) 676-6536 to sign up.

We also offer text updates from Memphis-Shelby County school board meetings. You can sign up for those here.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.