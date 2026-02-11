Snowy road conditions captured in an apartment complex on Mud Island in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will not have to make up any of the 10 days the district was closed after a winter ice storm.

The The department’s communications director confirmed that the district received a waiver from the Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday. MSCS students did not attend class for two full weeks after a winter storm on Jan. 24 caused unsafe road conditions.

That time off exhausted the district’s built-in snow days for this year, because there were only eight set aside for inclement weather. Without the waiver, MSCS students could have faced an extended school year or shortened breaks to make up missed class time.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, MSCS officials said the district met criteria for the waiver “due to the storm’s widespread effects and the district’s exhaustion of stockpile days.” The waiver specifically covers closures on Jan. 26 through Jan. 30, the week following the winter storm.

We're here to help. Every day, Chalkbeat Tennessee is working to answer your questions, follow the money, and dig into what's happening in local schools. Keep up with our free newsletter, delivered every Wednesday and Friday morning. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

“These closures were necessary due to hazardous conditions caused by a significant winter ice storm that impacted campuses, transportation routes, and the overall safety of students and staff,” MSCS said in its statement. “The waiver fully covers the five affected dates and affirms that no additional instructional time will be required to compensate for the closures.”

Ricki Collins, director of communications for the state education department, said these emergency waivers are “a bit of a moving target and continually evolving.”

“We are actively supporting districts that require additional guidance,” Collins said in an email.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.