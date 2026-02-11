Memphis-Shelby County SchoolsTennessee Department of Education

Memphis students won’t have to make up snow days

By 
Bri Hatch
 | February 11, 2026, 1:09am UTC
Trees and parked cars line a snow-covered road between two tan apartment buildings.
Snowy road conditions captured in an apartment complex on Mud Island in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. (Bri Hatch for Chalkbeat Tennessee)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools will not have to make up any of the 10 days the district was closed after a winter ice storm.

The The department’s communications director confirmed that the district received a waiver from the Tennessee Department of Education on Tuesday. MSCS students did not attend class for two full weeks after a winter storm on Jan. 24 caused unsafe road conditions.

That time off exhausted the district’s built-in snow days for this year, because there were only eight set aside for inclement weather. Without the waiver, MSCS students could have faced an extended school year or shortened breaks to make up missed class time.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, MSCS officials said the district met criteria for the waiver “due to the storm’s widespread effects and the district’s exhaustion of stockpile days.” The waiver specifically covers closures on Jan. 26 through Jan. 30, the week following the winter storm.

“These closures were necessary due to hazardous conditions caused by a significant winter ice storm that impacted campuses, transportation routes, and the overall safety of students and staff,” MSCS said in its statement. “The waiver fully covers the five affected dates and affirms that no additional instructional time will be required to compensate for the closures.”

Ricki Collins, director of communications for the state education department, said these emergency waivers are “a bit of a moving target and continually evolving.”

“We are actively supporting districts that require additional guidance,” Collins said in an email.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Roderick Richmond wins permanent Memphis superintendent contract

Board members were divided in a vote Wednesday to promote the interim leader to a full-time gig. Some argued a full search would be needed for transparency, while others stressed the urgency for stability.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 2:05am UTC
How Indiana’s push to cut degrees with low earnings impacts colleges and universities

Under federal law, degrees must raise graduates’ earnings above those of a typical high school graduate.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | February 11
115 students rally in support of strengthening Colorado’s ban on ghost guns

Students Demand Action’s Colorado chapter rallied at the Capitol to support legislation that would make it harder to create illegal guns. The group ramped up its presence at the Capitol after the 2023 East High School shooting.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | February 11
Denver’s elite School of the Arts scales back its grand plan for growing and improving diversity

Cost concerns and competing priorities hindered a planned expansion that would have opened the school to more students without auditions.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | February 11
Whitmer’s budget plan for schools sets $10,300 in per-pupil funding

The budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed Wednesday would increase taxes in some areas, such as for cigarette purchases, to raise revenue in Michigan.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | February 11
Chicago Public Schools proposes ending first semester after winter break for next two school years

Some school board members raised concerns about the first semester ending after winter break in the next two school years. Chicago Public Schools officials said their proposed calendar is an option preferred by most surveyed families.

By 
Reema Amin
 | February 11