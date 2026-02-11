Memphis leaders criticize ‘premature’ audit comments from GOP lawmakers

MSCS Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond said Tuesday that the audit is draining district time and resources.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools interim leader Roderick Richmond says state lawmakers’ comments about the forensic audit of the district are “premature,” given no findings have been officially reported.

Last week, the Tennessee Comptroller and audit company CliftonLarsonAllen held a meeting with select Tennessee lawmakers in Nashville to present updates on the $6 million forensic investigation of MSCS that’s been happening since August. Legislators called the update “concerning,” but refused to give details about what they learned.

In an interview Tuesday, Richmond called out GOP lawmakers for speaking on the audit before any conclusions or findings have been reached.

“I think there’s a certain level of embellishment in regards to saying it’s extremely troubling,” he said. “The ethical thing to do is for people to not interfere with any type of forensic investigation prematurely, because interfering could impact the outcome of the investigation.”

Rep. Mark White and Sen. Brent Taylor, both Republicans representing the Memphis area, are using that Feb. 4 update from the audit company CLA to bolster calls for an aggressive state takeover of MSCS. Other GOP lawmakers want to spend more time and money to expand the audit.

But Richmond says the audit is already draining district time and resources. During a board meeting Tuesday, he shared that MSCS has provided over 450 documents, some of which are hundreds of pages long, to CLA in the past six months.

“I just don’t think people can truly understand the gravity of what my team and I, along with the support of our board, have navigated,” Richmond said. MSCS staff “are doing these things in real time, while also managing our day-to-day work,” he added.

Richmond says CLA is required by contract to immediately share any evidence of fraud or illegal acts with the comptroller. But he hasn’t heard anything indicating that has happened.

“As I’ve always said, we welcome the audit,” Richmond added. “It’s not a reflection on me and my leadership.”

The forensic investigation is focused on MSCS operations from July 2021 through June 2024, long before Richmond was appointed as interim superintendent – and predating more than half of the current school board. CLA is also conducting a “digital assessment,” which Richmond said includes reviewing emails, through this year.

“This audit is extremely comprehensive,” he said. “You’re talking about a $2 billion organization, and so I didn’t know, really, if the audit would take 12 months, 24 months, 36 months.”

That’s why Richmond says he never expected the audit to be complete before this legislative session is over, despite what state takeover advocates originally wanted. Neither CLA nor the comptroller have provided a specific timeline for the investigation.

Board Chair Natalie McKinney said during Tuesday’s meeting that she welcomes feedback on the district’s “legacy systems and antiquated records.”

“We view this as an opportunity to work with the state to strengthen our system,” she said. “Please understand that we welcome oversight, reject speculation, and remain committed to facts, integrity, and responsible governance.”

