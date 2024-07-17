NationalTeaching & ClassroomBack to School Reading List

Teachers: Are you buying school supplies with your own money?

By 
Caroline Bauman
and
Owen Berg
 | July 17, 2024, 4:16pm UTC
An up-close photo of two young students making white paper snowflakes with scissors and crayons.
Ahead of the 2024-25 back-to-school season, Chalkbeat wants to hear from teachers who are paying for classroom supplies out of pocket. (Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat)

As educators across America prepare to welcome students for the 2024-25 school year, a common practice often goes unseen: Teachers spending their own money on classroom supplies.

While this practice is long-standing, the amount teachers spend has risen sharply in recent years, as many school supplies have jumped in price. More than 90% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies, according to the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the country. Before the pandemic, teachers spent an average of $500 out of pocket per year. The union estimated that number would jump past $800 for the 2023-24 school year.

Teachers told Chalkbeat in 2018 that they dug into their bank accounts for pencils, snacks, and even an air conditioning unit. Some school districts provide educators stipends for school supplies, but not all do. Fundraising sites like GoFundMe have become increasingly popular for teachers, and for parents raising money for their students’ educators, with the site even publishing tips for classroom fundraising.

As the new school year approaches, Chalkbeat wants to hear from educators: What are you spending on school supplies? What do you wish your school communities knew about this issue? Fill out the survey below to weigh in.


Caroline Bauman is the deputy editor for engagement at Chalkbeat. Owen Berg is Chalkbeat’s 2024 audience and engagement intern.


The Latest
How this college advisor is creating a college-going culture for first-generation students in Detroit

Alicia Alvarez helps students at Western International High School in southwest Detroit to envision, and obtain, a path to higher education. But there’s no shortage of obstacles standing in the way.

By 
Robyn Vincent
 | Today, 12:00am UTC
With vote to approve 10 charters, NYC has once again reached state’s limit on new schools

Success Academy and Zeta Charter Schools won three schools each. But an unconventional middle school geared toward LGBTQ+ students was left out.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | July 17
NYC planning to ban cellphones in schools starting in February, principals say

Schools would have to come up with their own policies on how to ban phones and would not get additional funding, principals told Chalkbeat.

By 
Amy Zimmer
and
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | July 17
Tennessee governor’s comparison of school choice to civil rights ‘deeply offensive,’ Democrats say

Critics say Lee’s education platform promotes segregation and inequality.

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | July 17
Teachers union assails Chicago Public Schools budget plan ahead of board vote

Critics urge the district to push for more funding — and more spending — rather than cuts.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | July 17
Flood damage, upcoming renovations force Chicago Board of Education meetings out of Loop office

The location shift comes after the board’s regular meeting room was damaged by a water leak in a neighboring business.

By 
Reema Amin
 | July 17