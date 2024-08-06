Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday selected Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor and a former high school history teacher and football coach, as her running mate on the Democratic ticket. Unlike many past vice presidential candidates, Walz did not attend law school and instead earned two education degrees and for a decade taught at a Minnesota high school. Following this historic selection, Chalkbeat wants to hear from teachers: How do you feel about Walz joining the presidential ticket, and what education issues do you hope he’ll raise on the campaign trail?



