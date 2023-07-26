Schools and organizations across the state are attempting to help parents with some of the basics.

Note: This article is about back-to-school events in 2023. Read our updated article here.

Leer en español.

Shopping for back-to-school supplies is always a stressful time for parents.

This year, an annual survey from the National Retail Federation estimates that parents are going to spend nearly $900 per household, more than at any time in the past decade, on back-to-school shopping. While inflation can play a role, the association also found that parents are expecting to purchase more electronic devices or accessories than in the past as part of their back-to school-shopping.

Schools and organizations across the state are attempting to help parents with some of the basics. Below are some of the school-supply giveaways coming up.

If you know of another giveaway we should include on our list, email co.tips@chalkbeat.org .

Saturday, July 29

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Adams 14’s resource fair at Adams City High School, 7200 Quebec Parkway

The district is partnering with community organizations to offer school backpacks and supplies, food and clothing assistance, haircut vouchers, vaccines, and more.

Sunday, July 30

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Radiance Church in Commerce City, 8301 Rosemary St.

This church will provide food, free backpacks with school supplies, and haircuts to anyone in the community.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E. Alameda Ave.

Aurora Public School’s annual school kickoff will include free backpacks and school supplies to district students, low- or no-cost immunizations and vaccinations, and other free “goodies.” The event is also an opportunity to register children for school and meet staff.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mile High Flea Market, 7007 E. 88th Ave.

Nonprofit Adelante Community Development is partnering with Mile High Flea Market to co-host a back-to-school resource and health fair that will include free backpacks and supplies for preschool students through 12th grade, as well as basic health screenings for adults and children, and COVID vaccines. There will also be other resources and assistance with Medicaid and CHP+ applications on site.

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Wheelz Bar & Grill, 2490 W. Hampden Ave. Englewood

The event will feature a bouncy house and kids can get a free hamburger or hotdog with chips.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Time: 1 to 8 p.m.

Where: Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 S. Yarrow St.

The Colorado Barber Giveback brings together barbers ready to give kids free haircuts before school starts. The group is also partnering with other organizations that will be offering backpacks and school supplies. There will also be food and live entertainment.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Time: 2 p.m. until supplies run out

Where: 4801 W. 92nd Ave. Westminster

This annual event sponsored by several organizations is first come first serve until school supplies run out.

Yesenia Robles is a reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado covering K-12 school districts and multilingual education. Contact Yesenia at yrobles@chalkbeat.org .