Higher Education

Beyond High School: Health research under threat

What to know about a major change to National Institutes of Health grants

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | February 27, 2025, 8:42pm UTC
A large blue glass building with a light pole in the foreground and a blue sky in the background.
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, pictured here in 2012. (Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

The Trump administration has moved at lightning speed to reshape the federal government and make cuts to federal spending. Included within the cuts is a major change to National Institutes of Health grants, which experts say are crucial to health research across the country.

While a federal judge has blocked the move, there’s still plenty of uncertainty. Here’s what you should know about the cuts:

The Trump administration says it wants to scale back spending on “indirect costs.” But what are those costs?

These costs might be referred to as “indirect,” but health experts say they go a long way toward making research happen. The money helps pay for things such as offices, facilities and maintenance, student researchers, and equipment.

Typically, the federal government has allowed about 28% of grant funding to be spent on these costs. The administration wants to cut that by almost half to 15%.

How big will cuts be?

Schools already pool together numerous funding sources to pay for research, and the NIH grants pay for a large portion of the indirect costs. Tuition can only pay for so much and private funding limits whether universities can use funding on indirect costs.

For example, for grants allocated in 2024, the University of Colorado Anschutz would stand to receive just $36 million of the $85 million previously allowed for indirect costs.

What type of research is at risk?

The National Institutes of Health funds over 50,000 grant projects nationwide. In Colorado, the grants fund research on conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and opioid abuse.

What about students?

The grants fund student researchers who go on to become doctors who research new cures or work in their communities.

What else is at risk?

Experts say Colorado’s economy could be at risk.

Every dollar brought in through grants goes back into the state’s economy seven times over, they said. And students go on to become professionals who contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Higher education stories from Chalkbeat

NIH funding cuts could have ‘crushing effect’ on Colorado’s health care, research, and economy — In an effort to rein in government spending, the Trump administration wants to halve how much grant recipients can use for “indirect costs,” which experts say are crucial for colleges and universities to be able to conduct research.

School diversity efforts could violate civil rights, Trump administration says — Legal experts said the Dear Colleague letter misstates the law in the aftermath of the Students for Fair Admissions case.

Why Colorado Mesa University’s president decided to stand alone when it comes to higher ed funding — CMU President John Marshall hopes he can bring attention to the challenges the Grand Junction university has faced.

Colorado now tied for most educated state in the nation — Colorado residents are still the most educated in the nation, but Massachusetts now shares the top spot.

Retiring Colorado community college leader Joe Garcia says higher education afforded him a life he ‘could not have imagined’ — Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia plans to retire after having become one of the more influential voices in higher education.

What we’re reading

NIH partially lifts freeze on funding process for medical research NPR

Colorado colleges defend DEI amid fear and uncertainty over Trump’s order Colorado Sun

MSU Denver’s new Affordable Housing Institute professionalizes an industry to beef up workforce The Denver Post

Scholarship won’t just be for ‘historically underrepresented’ as CU med school settles lawsuit Colorado Public Radio

Fort Lewis College recognized with Carnegie Designation as research institute Durango Herald

Who gets federal research funding in Colorado? These two charts will show you. Colorado Sun

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
All-girls Denver charter high school to close due to low enrollment, but middle school to stay open

The Girls Athletic Leadership School’s middle school, which has nearly four times as many students as its high school, will stay open.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | March 1
NYC student OMNY card problems: Flimsy cards and replacement delays

As some schools have been waiting several weeks for student OMNY card replacements, families and educators worry about migrant students with non-working cards.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | February 28
Newark schools would get $1.3 billion in aid under Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2026 budget plan

The increase in aid for Newark Public Schools would be about 6%, or $75 million, more than the current fiscal year.

By 
Catherine Carrera
 | February 28
DPSCD to halt plans for special millage election in May, but voters should expect one in 2026

The Detroit school district sued the Michigan Department of Treasury in December to resolve a larger dispute over using operating millage revenue to pay off capital debt.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | February 28
Gobierno de Trump: Juez debe rechazar el intento de DPS de detener las redadas de ICE

Abogados para el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de EE. UU. dicen que el distrito escolar de Denver no puede demostrar que las medidas de control de inmigración han ocurrido cerca de escuelas ni que han causado suficientes daños.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | February 28
A lawsuit over gender dysphoria could upend disability rights law, advocates say

Disability rights groups have raised the alarm about a lawsuit over gender dysphoria, saying it could end longstanding protections in schools and health settings.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | February 28