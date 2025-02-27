Beyond High School: Health research under threat

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, pictured here in 2012.

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

The Trump administration has moved at lightning speed to reshape the federal government and make cuts to federal spending. Included within the cuts is a major change to National Institutes of Health grants, which experts say are crucial to health research across the country.

While a federal judge has blocked the move, there’s still plenty of uncertainty. Here’s what you should know about the cuts:

The Trump administration says it wants to scale back spending on “indirect costs.” But what are those costs?

These costs might be referred to as “indirect,” but health experts say they go a long way toward making research happen. The money helps pay for things such as offices, facilities and maintenance, student researchers, and equipment.

Typically, the federal government has allowed about 28% of grant funding to be spent on these costs. The administration wants to cut that by almost half to 15%.

How big will cuts be?

Schools already pool together numerous funding sources to pay for research, and the NIH grants pay for a large portion of the indirect costs. Tuition can only pay for so much and private funding limits whether universities can use funding on indirect costs.

For example, for grants allocated in 2024, the University of Colorado Anschutz would stand to receive just $36 million of the $85 million previously allowed for indirect costs.

What type of research is at risk?

The National Institutes of Health funds over 50,000 grant projects nationwide. In Colorado, the grants fund research on conditions such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and opioid abuse.

What about students?

The grants fund student researchers who go on to become doctors who research new cures or work in their communities.

What else is at risk?

Experts say Colorado’s economy could be at risk.

Every dollar brought in through grants goes back into the state’s economy seven times over, they said. And students go on to become professionals who contribute to the state’s economic growth.

Your monthly digest of essential higher education news across Colorado Whether you're working with college-bound students or figuring out your own child's next steps, we're here to help. Stay on top of FAFSA news, policy changes, and more with Chalkbeat Colorado's free monthly newsletter, Beyond High School. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Higher education stories from Chalkbeat

NIH funding cuts could have ‘crushing effect’ on Colorado’s health care, research, and economy — In an effort to rein in government spending, the Trump administration wants to halve how much grant recipients can use for “indirect costs,” which experts say are crucial for colleges and universities to be able to conduct research.

School diversity efforts could violate civil rights, Trump administration says — Legal experts said the Dear Colleague letter misstates the law in the aftermath of the Students for Fair Admissions case.

Why Colorado Mesa University’s president decided to stand alone when it comes to higher ed funding — CMU President John Marshall hopes he can bring attention to the challenges the Grand Junction university has faced.

Colorado now tied for most educated state in the nation — Colorado residents are still the most educated in the nation, but Massachusetts now shares the top spot.

Retiring Colorado community college leader Joe Garcia says higher education afforded him a life he ‘could not have imagined’ — Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia plans to retire after having become one of the more influential voices in higher education.

What we’re reading

NIH partially lifts freeze on funding process for medical research NPR

Colorado colleges defend DEI amid fear and uncertainty over Trump’s order Colorado Sun

MSU Denver’s new Affordable Housing Institute professionalizes an industry to beef up workforce The Denver Post

Scholarship won’t just be for ‘historically underrepresented’ as CU med school settles lawsuit Colorado Public Radio

Fort Lewis College recognized with Carnegie Designation as research institute Durango Herald

Who gets federal research funding in Colorado? These two charts will show you. Colorado Sun