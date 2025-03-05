Gun Violence and SchoolsDenver Public Schools

Victim of shooting outside Denver’s West High School was an 18-year-old student, district says

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | March 5, 2025, 11:19pm UTC  Updated: March 5, 2025, 11:30pm UTC
Exterior of Denver’s West High School.
The victim of a shooting outside Denver’s West High School was an 18-year-old West High senior, the school district said. (Erica Meltzer / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

The victim of a shooting on Tuesday outside Denver’s West High School was an 18-year-old student at the school in his senior year, Denver Public Schools confirmed Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department initially said Tuesday that the victim was not a DPS student. The police department described the shooting victim as “an adult male” in a post on X. The department said “his injuries do not appear life-threatening.”

“There was some confusion at the scene yesterday causing DPD to identify the victim as not being connected to the school,” Denver Public Schools spokesman Scott Pribble said by email. “They are aware of the connection now.”

Denver police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Elati Street around 2:42 p.m., a police department spokesperson said. West High School is located in the 900 block of Elati Street.

After a shot was heard outside, West High went on a secure perimeter, which means no one is allowed in or out of the building, Pribble said. The secure perimeter lasted just over an hour and ended at 3:55 p.m., about 30 minutes after the usual end of the school day, Pribble said.

The Denver Police Department said Wednesday that the case is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. It did not release the name of the victim.

A February 2023 shooting outside another Denver high school, East High, proved fatal. Sixteen-year-old Luis Garcia was sitting in his car when he was shot in that incident. Garcia died two and a half weeks later. His family is suing Denver Public Schools.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Chicago school board to vote on tweaking budget as costs of labor negotiations and pensions loom

The proposed amendment would increase the district’s budget by $139 million it received in Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, dollars from the city. But the money isn’t enough to pay for the cost of labor negotiations or a pension payment the city wants.

By 
Reema Amin
and
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 1:04am UTC
Colorado lawmakers debate whether a prohibition on facial recognition technology in schools still needed

A Senate bill seeks to keep a prohibition on facial recognition technology in schools. The technology has proven polarizing, with sides arguing that it creates safer schools while others saying it violates student privacy.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 1:43am UTC
Universal preschool bill dies as some Colorado preschool programs still complain of bumps

One part of the bill addressed hotly contested rules about preschool class sizes and staff-student ratios.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | Today, 12:54am UTC
Victim of shooting outside Denver’s West High School was an 18-year-old student, district says

The Denver Police Department initially said Tuesday that the victim was not a DPS student, describing him ‘an adult male’ in a post on X.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | March 5
Trump administration can’t ban DEI in schools, NY attorney general affirms in new guidance

New York Attorney General Letitia James led a coalition of attorney generals, warning schools that fears over a loss of federal funding were “not a justification to impose or reimpose discriminatory practices.”

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | March 5
These Illinois students want high school to start no earlier than 8:45 a.m. Not everyone agrees.

Testifying before the Illinois House Education Policy Committee, Illinois high school students said a state law about when classes begin would help them in several ways.

By 
Samantha Smylie
 | March 5