Coverage of one of President Donald Trump’s latest executive orders focused mostly on his push to target so-called sanctuary cities and states. However, the April 28 order also called for federal agencies to target in-state college tuition programs for undocumented students.

The administration argues that these programs discriminate against out-of-state students by allowing non-citizens to pay less than them. The order says federal officials shall “take appropriate” action against the 24 states with these laws, along with Washington, D.C., but it’s unclear what that might be. University of Colorado System officials and other school leaders are monitoring the impact.

Like many of Trump’s actions, I expect any enforcement will result in a legal battle.

These in-state tuition programs have been around for decades, but the political winds have been changing for some time. Texas lawmakers were the first to enact such a program, but Republicans in recent years have tried to repeal the program. Florida lawmakers, who had the law in place for over a decade, just ended their program.

For now, Colorado’s program is expected to remain. And advocates want students to know it’s still available to them. In fact, the program will be slightly easier to access this year since state lawmakers repealed a requirement that students sign an affidavit saying they will apply for legal residency.

Trump administration takes aim at in-state tuition programs for undocumented students — An April 28 executive order targets programs that provide in-state tuition for undocumented students who graduated from high school in that state or who meet other residency requirements.

Education researchers protest Trump policies on steps of Colorado Capitol — About 125 researchers and educators from across the nation rallied to signal their opposition to Trump’s decisions about K-12 and higher education.

Colorado law school students get a firsthand look at a ‘broken’ immigration law system — The university clinic is one of two in the state that provide real-world experience for students and free representation for immigrants who might otherwise have to navigate a complicated system alone.

Colorado’s 2025-26 budget has more money for schools, universities — Colleges and universities will get $38.4 million more next year for operations and student financial aid.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.