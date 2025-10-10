Colorado wouldn’t be able to continue the Healthy School Meals for All program in its entirety without the passage of Proposition MM.

Proposition MM asks voters for the second time in three years to provide funding for free school meals by increasing taxes on households that make more than $300,000 a year

The measure, on the Nov. 4 ballot, would raise up to $95 million more for Colorado’s Healthy School Meals for All program, which allows participating public K-12 districts to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student. The money could also be used for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which helps provide food assistance to families and was cut back by Congress.

Proposition MM asks voters a similar question as the 2022 Proposition FF ballot measure that created the Healthy School Meals for All program: Should the state limit tax deductions for households that make more than $300,000 a year? This would affect an estimated 200,000 Colorado households, or about 6% of households.

Those taxpayers would pay an average of $486 more a year, according to state numbers.

Why is this measure on the Nov. 4 ballot?

Due to the Healthy School Meals for All program’s popularity, the revenue generated by Proposition FF isn’t enough to feed every student. The state needs about $150 million this year to fund the program in its entirety, but the revenue is expected to fall short of that.

To address the shortfall, Colorado lawmakers decided to fund the program fully this year for half a year. That means every participating district will be able to feed students free breakfast and lunch through the end of 2025.

What happens after that depends on whether voters pass Proposition MM and another measure on the November ballot, Proposition LL. The two are considered a package deal.

What if Proposition MM doesn’t pass?

Colorado wouldn’t be able to continue the Healthy School Meals for All program in its entirety without the passage of Proposition MM.

In January, only schools with higher percentages of students from low-income backgrounds would still be able to still serve free meals under the deal state lawmakers struck in the spring. Families at other schools would either need to pay for meals or fill out a federal application to see if their child qualifies for free or reduced price meals.

What happens if Colorado voters approve the measure?

The state would be able to fully fund the Healthy Meals for All program as lawmakers and voters intended. That means every participating Colorado K-12 public school district would be able to continue providing free meals for every student.

Colorado lawmakers also want any excess money from Proposition MM to be used to backfill budget cuts by Congress to the federal SNAP program.

Who opposes the measure?

The state has not recorded any registered opponents, according to the secretary of state website. One group has expressed concerns.

The Common Sense Institute, which describes itself as a nonpartisan think tank, released a recent report saying the Healthy School Meals for All program is a costly endeavor and should do a better job of controlling expenses.

Who is in favor?

A broad coalition supports Proposition LL and MM.

Keep Kids Fed Colorado registered its support and lists 110 organizations across the state as part of the committee. These include hospitals, county governments, churches, teachers associations, and community advocacy organizations.

The groups include Hunger Free Colorado, Great Education Colorado, The Bell Policy Center, Colorado PTA, and the Colorado Education Association.

