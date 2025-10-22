School boardsColorado Votes 2025

Voter guide: Cherry Creek school board candidates answer 6 questions about their priorities

By 
McKenna Hartford for The Aurora Sentinel
 | October 22, 2025, 5:26pm UTC
A photograph of a green locker with a combination lock.
Voters in the Cherry Creek School District will elect two school board members on Nov. 4. (Stacey Rupolo for Chalkbeat)

Four candidates are seeking two open seats on the Cherry Creek School District board this year.

Candidates Terry Bates and Amanda Thayer are running for the District D seat representing the area that includes Buffalo Trail Elementary School, Cherokee Trail High School, and Legacy Stadium. The district is currently represented by Kelly Bates, who can’t run for reelection due to term limits. Candidate Terry Bates is married to Kelly Bates.

In District E, candidates Mike Hamrick and Tatyana Sturm are running to represent the area that encompasses Rolling Hills Elementary, Grandview High School, and the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. The district is currently represented by Kristin Allan, who is not running for a second term.

The local teachers union, the Cherry Creek Education Association, has endorsed Bates and Hamrick.

To help voters make their decisions, The Aurora Sentinel sent all of the candidates the same set of questions. Their answers are below.

This voter guide was produced by The Aurora Sentinel in collaboration with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The Latest
Newark schools get boost from new reading grants amid statewide literacy push

The new grants will build upon the New Jersey Literacy Framework, the state’s plan to refine literacy practices in schools.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | October 22
Denver, D.C education officials share lessons learned with Indianapolis Local Education Alliance

Examples from D.C. and Denver could serve as potential solutions or cautionary tales as the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance crafts its recommendations.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 3:26am UTC
A year into Philly’s literacy curriculum overhaul, reading scores have gotten worse

The district spent $25 million on the new curriculum. Officials say more training, support, and patience are needed.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | October 22
Free pre-K isn’t enough: Why families with young kids are leaving NYC before kindergarten

Will mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s free child care plan convince families to stay in NYC for elementary school? A look at affordability and school issues pushing parents to leave.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | October 22
Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli wants to bring Florida’s school voucher program to New Jersey

New Jersey Democrats are strongly opposed to Ciattarelli’s plan saying it would bankrupt New Jersey’s budget.

By 
Julie O'Connor, NJ Spotlight News
 | October 22
Chicago Public Schools offers HSAT retake after technical problems impact at least 1,000 students

The High School Admissions Test platform had problems providing more time to students who are approved to receive testing accommodations, such as those with disabilities and English learners.

By 
Reema Amin
 | October 22