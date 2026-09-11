Your guide to 2026 school board elections in Marion County

10 school districts across Marion County have school board seats on the ballot this November.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

This November, 56 candidates are on ballots across Marion County for 31 seats on 10 district school boards. And it’s the first time that school board candidates can opt to include a party affiliation on the ballot.

Winning candidates will start their terms in January 2027.

As school board members, they will set and enforce policies for students and staff, approve budgets, and set goals. One of the biggest roles of a school board is to hire and oversee a superintendent. Board members vote on decisions collectively, and individual members can’t make decisions for the district on their own.

School board members can be paid a stipend that is up to 10% of the lowest starting salary of a district teacher.

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In Marion County, the number of members per school board varies, as does whether they are at-large or represent a specific area of their school district. School boards in the county are elected, except for Speedway Schools, where the school board is appointed by the town board.

How can I learn more about school board candidates in Marion County?

Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy, and WFYI partnered to send candidate surveys and publish voter guides on each Marion County school board election. Read each guide:

Additionally, Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI are co-hosting an IPS school board candidates forum at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Branch. RSVP and submit questions here.

How many school board candidates picked a political party?

In the first year for partisan school board candidates, more than half the candidates in Marion County picked a party. Twenty-one are Democrats, eight are Republicans, and seven are Independents. Twenty candidates didn’t select a party. Marion County bucks statewide trends for party affiliation; the vast majority of Indiana’s partisan school board candidates are Republicans.

Most of the school board members whose terms are ending are running for reelection, and nearly half of all the school board candidates in the county are incumbents.

In six districts — IPS and Decatur, Franklin, Pike, Warren, and Wayne township schools — all the eligible incumbents are running again. Washington Township schools is the only district where no current board members are on the ballot.

Additionally, most candidates are facing at least one opponent, and in three races, there are four candidates running for a single seat. Two of those elections are for IPS school board and one is for Franklin Township schools.

The district with the most candidates overall is IPS, with 15 candidates for five seats, including one write-in candidate. Next is Decatur Township with eight candidates for three seats.

In four districts — Beech Grove as well as Perry, Washington and Wayne township schools — all the candidates are unopposed.

How can I vote in school board elections?

School board elections are not included in straight-ticket voting. Even though school board candidates can now include a party affiliation, candidates of the same party can run against each other.

Voter registration is underway and ends on Oct. 5. Marion County residents can check their voter status and register to vote here.

Early voting begins on Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 24.

On Election Day on Nov. 3, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.