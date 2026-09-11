Three candidates are running for three seats on the Beech Grove school board this November.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy, and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Three school board seats are up for election this year in Beech Grove.

The district of nearly 5,500 students sits on Indianapolis’ southeast side.

This year, Beech Grove administrators are pursuing a tax referendum that would replace the district’s existing referendum tax rate. Candidates reached by Mirror Indy say they support continuing the referendum, which provides funding for bus services, building maintenance, and school resource officers.

Candidates elected this year will take their seats in January and serve four-year terms ending in December 2030.

3 candidates running at large

Three candidates are running to keep their seats this year.

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Board members Brian Downard and Madison West did not declare a party affiliation.

Jannis King, who is president of the Beech Grove board, is running as an independent. This is the first year candidates in Indiana could declare a party affiliation when filing to run for a school board seat.

All three positions on the ballot this fall are at-large seats. That means Beech Grove residents can choose candidates for all the school board openings regardless of where they live in the district.

Election Day is Nov. 3. In-person early voting begins Oct. 6 at the City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting centers open across the city Oct. 24.

You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5. You can check your voter registration status and find the polling location closest to you by visiting indianavoters.in.gov.

Brian Downard, At-large

Brian Downard, 40, is running with no party affiliation. He works in aerospace engineering and has two children attending Beech Grove schools — one is elementary-aged and the other is middle-school-aged.

Downard was appointed to the Beech Grove board in January 2024 to fill a vacancy left by former longtime member Rick Skirvin. Skirvin retired from his seat early following allegations he falsely accused three Black teenagers of stealing from a local convenience store.

The Beech Grove board chose Downard to serve the remainder of Skirvin’s term, which ends this December. Downard is now running to keep the seat for the next four years.

Beech Grove school board candidate, Brian Downard. (Courtesy of Brian Downard)

You can learn more about him through his campaign’s Facebook page.

Downard answered questions about his vision for the Beech Grove school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Priority one is the educational quality, academic experience, safety, and well-being of our Beech Grove students. Priority two is maintaining accountability to the parents, students, education professionals and community that I serve on the school board. Priority three is to strengthen Beech Grove City Schools by continuing to build our financial health, creating opportunities for student growth and programs, and to make BGCS better than I found it.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Beech Grove City Schools faces overwhelming impacts from the legislation and tax base that determines school funding in Indiana. I support the 2026 operational referendum for Beech Grove City Schools that will allow us to continue vital services for our school community, such as facilities maintenance, custodial services, repairs and transportation. I also advocate for continuing to improve operational efficiency through financial stewardship, strategic resource allocation and improving revenues wherever it is possible.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

There is important work to do in improving foundational literacy and math skills, but my passion is in the development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) opportunities for students to have access to education and careers that shape our future. I want to encourage our students to pursue vocational callings that can be life-changing for the next generation of our community.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Beech Grove City Schools has done an amazing job of doing more with less, achieved through financial discipline, strategic reductions in district leadership, deliberate resource decisions, and identifying revenue sources. There is more work to be done in this space, but an immediate focus is to successfully navigate this year’s operating referendum with our community, focusing on the commitment of only asking for what we need and to be transparent and trustworthy with the tax dollars we receive from the people of this city.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

I am always willing to discuss any topic concerning our school system with the community. I am available to listen to any concerns and appreciate any feedback of what I can do better to represent our community in school district decisions.

Do you support the district’s effort to pursue a renewal of its operating referendum at a rate not to exceed 57 cents? Why or why not?

I absolutely support the 2026 operating referendum for Beech Grove City Schools for the sake of our students and community. The school system operates on an extremely thin budget for operations due to legislative funding formulas and a fixed tax base — all disadvantages for small community school corporations like Beech Grove. The referendum will allow us to continue providing essential services to our community and students. The proposed referendum rate was carefully decided to limit impact to our taxpayers and to only ask for what we need to operate our schools. I am proud of what we can do with these limited funds to make such a significant impact on our ability to support our students in their educational experience.

Jannis King, At-large

Jannis King is president of the Beech Grove school board. She’s served on the board for more than a decade and is running as an independent.

Mirror Indy attempted to reach every candidate in this district. King did not respond to multiple requests to complete the candidate survey.

Madison West, At-large

Madison West, 32, is running with no party affiliation. West very recently joined the Beech Grove school board. She was appointed in July to fill a seat vacated by Rob Challis.

Challis resigned this summer after being hired as the district’s new school safety coordinator. Indiana law prohibits school employees from serving on their district’s board.

West works in government affairs and has three young children. One is a third grader at South Grove Elementary, another is a kindergartener at Hornet Park Elementary and the third is starting preschool.

You can learn more about West by visiting her campaign website.

West answered questions about her vision for the Beech Grove school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Beech Grove school board candidate, Madison West. (Courtesy of Madison West)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Advancing student achievement through support for students and educators, ensuring fiscal responsibility and long-term financial stability, and providing collaborative, student-centered leadership.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

The most pressing issue facing Beech Grove City Schools is ensuring long-term financial stability while continuing to provide every student with a high-quality education. Like many school districts across Indiana, Beech Grove is faced with the difficult decision of pursuing an operating referendum to address immediate funding needs and avoid cuts that could impact students, teachers and classrooms. While the referendum is an important short-term solution, we must also continue working toward a sustainable, long-term funding model. My approach will be to make fiscally responsible decisions, maintain open communication with our community, and collaborate with state leaders to advocate for lasting solutions. Our students shouldn’t have to wait for long-term policy changes to receive the education and opportunities they deserve.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

One area I believe we should continue to focus on is ensuring every student builds strong foundational skills while also expanding opportunities that prepare them for life after graduation. That means strengthening early literacy, supporting academic growth at every grade level, and providing students with pathways to college, careers and skilled trades. Every student should graduate with the knowledge, skills and opportunities to succeed in whatever future they choose.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Affordability and fiscal responsibility must remain top priorities. Beech Grove has made significant progress over the past several years, and I commend the superintendent and school board for making difficult, but necessary decisions to strengthen the district’s financial position, while keeping students at the center of those decisions. My approach will be to build on that work by making thoughtful, transparent financial decisions, ensuring taxpayer dollars are used responsibly, and continuing to advocate for long-term funding solutions at the state level. Every budget decision should support student success while protecting the district’s financial future.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

I believe effective leadership begins with listening. I will engage with parents, students, teachers, staff and community members by being accessible, attending school and community events, and encouraging open, respectful dialogue. Community feedback is an important part of the decision-making process, because those closest to our schools provide valuable perspectives. While every decision must ultimately be based on what is in the best interest of all Beech Grove students, I am committed to ensuring our community feels heard, informed and represented throughout that process.

Do you support the district’s effort to pursue a renewal of its operating referendum at a rate not to exceed 57 cents? Why or why not?

Yes. I support the district’s efforts to renew the operating referendum at a rate not to exceed 57 cents because it provides critical funding needed to maintain the high-quality education our students deserve, while avoiding unnecessary impacts on classrooms, teachers and essential student programs. Like many school districts across Indiana, Beech Grove is facing financial challenges that cannot be solved by local efforts alone. While I believe we must continue advocating for long-term improvements to the state’s school funding formula, we also have a responsibility to address today’s needs so our students are not left behind. Supporting this renewal is a fiscally responsible step that helps provide stability as we work toward sustainable, long-term funding solutions.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.