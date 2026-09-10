Three of seven school board seats are up for election at Metropolitan School District of Perry Township, a district located on the south side of Indianapolis.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Three of seven school board seats are up for election this November at Metropolitan School District of Perry Township, a district of around 16,000 students located on the south side of Indianapolis.

Just three candidates are running for those open seats. Incumbents Lee Shively and Chris Lewis are running for re-election, while newcomer Brianna Bible is running for a seat currently held by Hre Mang, who is not seeking re-election.

In the last election in 2024, there were just two candidates running for four seats, in addition to one write-in candidate. One incumbent held his seat as outlined by Indiana law when there aren’t enough candidates.

Over the last two years, Perry students have improved their proficiency on the IREAD, the state third grade reading test. The district also has recently been recognized for its work on English instruction for English language learner students, who represent nearly one-third of the student population.

The next Perry board will oversee the construction of a new, grant-funded building on the University of Indianapolis campus to provide more career education opportunities for district students.

The district passed a $154 million operating referendum in 2022.

Who votes and how to vote

Perry’s school board is made up of at-large seats, meaning all voters can vote for any candidate. Each Perry board member is elected to a 4-year term.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 1 at the Perry Township Government Center, 4925 Shelby St. #400, Indianapolis. Additionally, early voting is available at the Indianapolis City-County building, 200 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, from Oct. 6 to Nov. 2.

Voter registration information can be found at the Secretary of State’s website. Voters must register by Oct. 5 to vote Nov. 3.

Marion County voters can find their polling place here.

Meet the candidates

Shively, Bible, and Lewis each filled out our referendum guide questionnaire. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Brianna Bible, at-large candidate

Democrat Brianna Bible, 42, is a step-up housing navigator, working to secure housing for individuals leaving incarceration. She also founded Impact Her Behavioral and Mental Health Services, which supports girls and women with mental and physical health needs. She is a Perry parent and community member. Her campaign can be found on Facebook.

Perry Township school board candidate, Brianna Bible. (Courtesy of Brianna Bible)

List your top 3 priorities if elected.

Strengthen student achievement through high-quality academics and individualized support. Support the whole child by expanding access to mental health resources, counseling, and community partnerships. Build trust through transparency and collaboration by engaging families, educators, students, and community stakeholders in meaningful dialogue.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

One of the most pressing issues facing Perry Township is ensuring every student has the support they need to succeed both academically and personally. Many students face challenges outside the classroom, including mental health concerns, food insecurity, housing instability, and family hardships. These challenges directly impact learning.

My approach will be to use my expertise in community engagement and outreach to strengthen partnerships between our schools, families, community organizations, and local government so students have access to the resources they need. I also believe in listening to educators, using data to inform decisions, and ensuring district resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I believe Perry Township should continue strengthening literacy and career readiness while ensuring students receive the individualized support they need to succeed.

Strong reading skills are the foundation for success in every subject. At the same time, students should graduate prepared for college, careers, military service, or skilled trades. Expanding career exploration, workforce partnerships, and real-world learning opportunities will help prepare every student for life after graduation.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Taxpayer dollars should be managed responsibly, transparently, and strategically. My approach is to prioritize classroom instruction, student services, and teacher support while carefully evaluating spending decisions.

I also believe the district should actively pursue grants, partnerships, and other funding opportunities to maximize resources without placing unnecessary financial burdens on taxpayers.

How will you engage with the community if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

Community engagement is ongoing, not limited to election season. I plan to attend school events, hold listening sessions, communicate regularly through social media and community meetings, and remain accessible to families, staff, and students.

Feedback is essential. While school board members must make decisions that serve the entire district, those decisions should be informed by listening respectfully to diverse perspectives and considering what is in the best interest of all students.

What would you like to see the district do to attract and retain teachers and staff?

Teachers and staff deserve to feel valued, respected, and supported. I would like to see continued investment in competitive compensation, diversity, professional development, mentorship opportunities, wellness resources, and safe working environments.

Equally important is ensuring educators have a meaningful voice in district decisions. When teachers feel heard and supported, students benefit.

Lee Shively, at-large candidate

Independent Lee Shively, 42, is a teacher at Beech Grove schools, as well as an alum of Perry schools, parent to 4th-generation Perry students, and a current board member.

Perry Township school board candidate, Lee Shively. (Courtesy of Lee Shively.)

List your top 3 priorities if elected.

1. Maintain competitive compensation levels.

2. Develop K-12 articulation for innovation and entrepreneurship.

3. Maintain fiscal responsibility that provides ample opportunities to our students while also respecting the budgets of Perry Township taxpayers.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Even though Perry Township has maintained a fiscally responsible outlook since I first joined the board (fall 2019), the passage of SB 1 last year has made school funding, at best, complicated for both Perry Township and every public school system across the state of Indiana. In order to continue to offer the best possible education to Perry Township students, we need to maintain competitive compensation levels to maintain and attract talented educators. I have every confidence in the people who create, monitor and maintain our budget but will be sure to regularly attend Finance Committee Meetings and check in to see the extent to which the aforementioned goal is realistic to maintain.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I look forward to building a robust program as part of our recently announced partnership with UIndy to build an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program (thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment). Even though that is a high school specific program, I know innovation and entrepreneurship is not something that starts when students show up at PMHS/SHS and will want to see how we can make those priorities a K-12 focus. Knowing the world into which our students are graduating, innovation and entrepreneurship are probably the two most important skills we can develop in our students from the earliest age possible.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

As mentioned, I have every confidence in the people who create, monitor and maintain our budget but will continue my commitment to attend Finance Committee Meetings to ensure we’re walking the walk of fiscal responsibility.

How will you engage with the community if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

This shouldn’t be terribly difficult in my mind since, as a parent, I am regularly attending and/or volunteering at many school related activities. While I welcome interactions with community members in those scenarios I would also continue to ask all stakeholders (students and staff) to feel welcome to attend a school board meeting and make public comment. As I often share with people who brave the podium at a meeting, we can’t help make change on issues or concerns we don’t know about!

What would you like to see the district do to attract and retain teachers and staff?

See above answer related to compensation.

Chris Lewis, at-large candidate

Republican Chris Lewis, 49, is a Perry parent and current board member. He is an analyst at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. His campaign can be found on Facebook.

Perry Township school board candidate, Chris Lewis. (Courtesy of Chris Lewis)

List your top 3 priorities if elected.

Student achievement School funding and teacher salaries Updating and maintaining facilities.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

I believe the most pressing issue facing the district in the near future will be school funding. My approach will be to ensure the funding available is being prudently spent for the needs versus the wants the district is requesting.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I trust district leaders, principals, and teachers are constantly collecting data to identify and address student needs.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

With the passing of SEA 1 in 2025, schools are going to have to do more with less. It will be important that available funding is going towards items that are going to make teachers and students successful.

How will you engage with the community if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

I believe the best way to engage with the community is to attend community events. I love talking to community members and listening to their concerns and suggestions for making Perry Township schools better.

What would you like to see the district do to attract and retain teachers and staff?

As a member of the board, I would like to help and work with administrators to find ways to provide teachers with the tools and resources necessary to educate our diverse population and help see to it that Perry Township Schools continue to offer competitive salaries for teachers.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.