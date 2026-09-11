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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy, and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Four school board members are running uncontested this year to keep their seats in Wayne Township. The district of about 15,700 students sits on Indianapolis’ west side.

This year, Wayne Township administrators are pursuing a tax referendum that would replace the district’s existing one with a new, slightly higher rate. Candidates reached by Mirror Indy say they support the referendum, which will be used to recruit and retain teachers and support school security.

Candidates elected this year will take their seats in January and serve four-year terms ending in December 2030.

4 board members running to keep seats

Four incumbents are running to keep their seats. Brandon Bowman, Mikeal Gordon, and Raimeka Graham are seeking reelection as Democrats. Benjamin Wakefield did not declare a party affiliation.

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This is the first year candidates in Indiana could declare a party affiliation when filing to run for a school board seat.

All four positions on the ballot this fall are at-large seats. That means Wayne Township residents can choose candidates for all the school board openings regardless of where they live within the district.

Election Day is Nov. 3. In-person early voting begins Oct. 6 at the City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting centers open across the city Oct. 24.

You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5. You can check your voter registration status and find the polling location closest to you by visiting indianavoters.in.gov.

Brandon Bowman, At-large

Brandon Bowman is running as a Democrat.

He is currently president of the Wayne Township school board. He was first elected to the board in 2014 and is seeking his fourth term.

Mirror Indy attempted to reach every candidate in this district. Bowman did not respond to multiple emailed requests to complete the candidate survey.

Mikeal Gordon, At-large

Mikeal Gordon, 55, is running as a Democrat.

He was appointed to the board in December to fill a vacancy left open following the death of longtime member Mike Nance.

Gordon is a purchasing manager with the sheet metal fabrication company Newjac Industrial, based in Lebanon, Indiana. His wife, MiChelle, is the secretary of McClelland Elementary School.

The couple has seven children, including a daughter who graduated from the district’s THRIVE Program for students with cognitive and developmental needs.

Gordon ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2020. He told Mirror Indy last year that he opted not to run again in 2022 or 2024 out of respect for current members of the board.

He is an active volunteer in Wayne Township schools and works as a Santa for public and private events.

Gordon answered questions about his vision for the Wayne Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Wayne school district candidate, Mikeal Gordon. (Courtesy of Mikeal Gordon)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Fiscal responsibility, teacher retention and student test scores.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Fiscal issues. We are starting with the referendum this fall on the ballot. The legislature has made it tough on schools. So, finding ways to cut back without hurting our students will be key whether the ballot question passes or not.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I would love to see the district continue to focus on the whole student. Continue to be strong in the basics with math, English, history and science as well as the arts. Teaching each student holistically where they are at.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Find a way to use what we have been entrusted with from our voters. Being newer on the school board this year, I still admittedly have a lot to learn on the finance side, but I believe that is the key to keeping this district strong in the coming years.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision-making?

This is my strong suit. I love being out in the community and volunteering, whether that be at schools during their events, during local community events, or even just being social walking through the store. With my beard, I am easily recognizable and hope everyone stops to say hi and have a conversation as long as it is appropriate.

Do you support the district’s effort to pursue a continuation of its operating referendum at a rate not to exceed 70 cents? Why or why not?

Absolutely. With SEA 1, many schools in this state have been put into a very difficult situation. I think it is prudent to get back on the right track and show that we can do so responsibly. If we were the only district looking to get a referendum passed, it would be easy to say we are not doing that, but I think two things show differently. First, there are over 30 school districts seeking to pass a ballot measure and many more that will struggle with the decision in the next few years. Second, when we allowed the 2015 referendum to expire without seeking another one, we showed that we were only going to take what we truly needed to run this district because that was our commitment to our voters. If this ballot measure passes, the 2019 referendum will be zeroed out and we will once again just have the single referendum. We understand that strong schools are important for a vibrant community. Wayne Township is not a community with massive businesses to help carry it. As a school district, Wayne Township must be a strong presence with our community, our families, our educators and staff, and our students. This is how we continue in that way.

Raimeka Graham, At-large

Raimeka Graham is running as a Democrat.

She is principal of Deer Run Elementary School in Pike Township and is a past president of the Wayne Township school board. She was appointed to the Wayne Township board in 2020.

Mirror Indy attempted to reach every candidate in this district. Graham did not respond to multiple requests to complete the candidate survey.

Benjamin Wakefield, At-large

Benjamin Wakefield, 42, is running with no party affiliation.

He is the lead pastor of Lynhurst Baptist Church and a past president of the Wayne Township school board. He was first elected to the board in 2018 and is seeking his third term.

Wakefield has three children attending Wayne Township schools.

Wakefield answered questions about his vision for the Wayne Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Strong schools: Ensure every school has the resources needed to provide an excellent education. Supported teachers: Give teachers the tools, support and respect they need to help students thrive. Successful students: Help every student discover their strengths and graduate prepared for the future.

Wayne school board candidate, Benjamin Wakefield. (Courtesy of Benjamin Wakefield)

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

The most pressing issue is meeting the diverse needs of our students while ensuring every school has the opportunity to thrive. My approach is to listen first, collaborate with educators and families, make data-informed decisions, and keep students at the center of every decision.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I believe our district is already doing many things well. My focus is helping students become lifelong learners by strengthening critical thinking, technology, and career readiness while continuing to value the arts, skilled trades, and the well-rounded education that prepares students for life.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

I recognize that costs are rising for families and for our schools. We must be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, balancing resources wisely while ensuring students have what they need to succeed. Great schools carefully manage every dollar and advocate for the investments that make a lasting difference for students.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision-making?

I believe the best decisions are made by listening first. I’ll seek input from students, families, educators, staff and our community, because every perspective matters. Their feedback will be an important part of my decision making, along with data and a commitment to always put students first.

Do you support the district’s effort to pursue a continuation of its operating referendum at a rate not to exceed 70 cents? Why or why not?

Yes. I support continuing the operating referendum because our students deserve well-funded schools. At the same time, I recognize the financial pressures facing families, so we must be transparent, accountable, and thoughtful stewards of every taxpayer dollar while ensuring our schools have the resources they need to succeed.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.