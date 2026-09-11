Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Franklin Township school board this November.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy, and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Seven candidates are running for three seats on the Franklin Township Community School Corporation board in the November election. The most competitive race is the at-large seat in which the incumbent faces three competitors.

Enrollment in the southeast Marion County district grew by 48% in the past 20 years. Today, nearly half of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch because of their family income. Of all students enrolled, half are white, about 20% are Asian, and 14% are Black.

The district recently received two major philanthropic investments for academic programs. Last year, the Lilly Endowment gave $29.5 million for the district to build a 38,617-square-foot health sciences facility to teach students in pre-nursing, emergency medical services, and other areas related to biomedical sciences. In 2024, it received a $1.5 million grant from the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation toward increasing college enrollment.

Candidates elected this year will be sworn in as board members in January and will serve four-year terms ending in December 2030. School board members oversee district policies, goal setting, and budgeting. They also hire and oversee the superintendent.

7 candidates running in 3 races

Franklin Township’s five-member board includes one at-large seat and four seats tied to geographic quadrants of the township. This year, three seats are on the ballot: the at-large seat and the northeast and southeast quadrant seats. The northwest and southwest quadrant seats are up for election in 2028.

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Franklin Township voters can cast a ballot in all three races, regardless of where in the district they live. Board members elected to quadrant seats represent their specific areas of the township, while the at-large member represents the entire district.

This is the first year Indiana school board candidates could declare a party affiliation when filing to run. The opportunity led to one of the more diverse groups of candidate affiliations in Marion County: three Republicans, one Democrat, one independent, and two candidates not declaring a party.

Zachary Smith Howard, the board’s current president, is running unopposed for reelection in the northeast quadrant seat.

Southeast quadrant incumbent Larry Walker faces a challenge from Matt Morgan.

The at-large race attracted three challengers against incumbent Dawn Downer, who is seeking reelection: Komal Chohan, Antonio Key Sr., and Tim McVey.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Early voting opens Oct. 6 at the City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St., with additional sites opening across the city Oct. 24. Residents must be registered by Oct. 5; voters can confirm their registration and find their polling location at indianavoters.in.gov.

Candidates answered questions in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Komal (Komal Kaur) Chohan, At-large

Chohan, 31, is running as an independent. She is a mental health therapist at Salam Therapy and mental health hub director at Umeed-Hope. Chohan holds a master’s degree in social work and graduated from Franklin Central High School. She said seven of her cousins graduated from the district between 2009 and 2013, and younger relatives are now enrolled in the district.

You can learn more about Chohan at her campaign’s Facebook page.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Komal Chohan. (Courtesy of Komal Chohan)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

If elected, my top three priorities are: first, expanding on-site mental health and early intervention supports so students get help before reaching a crisis point. Second, driving fiscal transparency through resource audits that keep funding centered on classroom tools and competitive educator pay. Third, restoring true community collaboration by giving parents, teachers, and township residents a meaningful voice in district decisions.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

The most pressing issue facing Franklin Township is that as our community grows, the complex needs of our students are outpacing our current support systems. When you have worked on the frontlines of our schools, you see firsthand that you cannot separate academic success from emotional well-being. To address this, my approach centers on three practical strategies. First, we must expand our on-site mental health infrastructure and early interventions so students get support before they are in crisis. Second, we need rigorous budget transparency by auditing our expenditures to ensure resources are actually reaching the classrooms and the frontline staff who support our kids every day. Finally, we must build true partnerships with parents, local organizations, and businesses, moving beyond just giving district updates to actually solving problems together. By anchoring our decisions in fiscal accountability and whole-child support, we can build a resilient school system for every family.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

The district needs to expand our definition of academic success beyond a narrow culture of test-prep. While standardized tests and AP courses are vital pathways for many of our students, treating them as the only barometer of success creates a hollow metric that traps classrooms in memorization loops. We need to shift our academic focus toward real-world problem-solving and critical thinking. That means giving our educators the instructional freedom to teach students how to think, not just what to think. By prioritizing genuine capability alongside traditional metrics, whether a student’s next step is a university, a trades apprenticeship, or a career, we ensure they graduate not just with a test score, but with the practical resilience to navigate whatever future they choose.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

My approach to district finances is rooted in absolute transparency, fiscal responsibility, and equity-driven resource allocation. Taxpayers and families deserve to know precisely how their dollars are utilized and whether those investments directly impact student success. To achieve this, my financial strategy focuses on three core pillars: conducting rigorous, open-book audits to eliminate administrative bloat and direct resources to schools based on actual need, actively pursuing state and federal grants alongside smart community partnerships to stretch our budget further, and prioritizing direct classroom impact by protecting frontline educators, keeping class sizes manageable, and investing in sustainable long-term tools rather than short-term fixes. By filtering every budgetary decision through how it supports our students and educators, we can build a fiscally resilient district that honors both our taxpayers and our children.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

While the $29.5 million Lilly Endowment grant provides an incredible foundation for constructing the Health Sciences Academy, relying on one-time funding without a sustainable operational roadmap is a financial trap. We cannot build state-of-the-art facilities at the expense of our most valuable asset: our educators. My approach to long-term operational budgeting for the academy is built on strict fiscal accountability that protects existing classroom resources and educator compensation. First, we must bake recurring state funding streams, such as Career and Technical Education per-pupil weights, directly into the academy’s baseline model to offset ongoing costs. Second, we need to establish formal industry partnerships and equipment-sharing agreements with regional healthcare networks that benefit from this direct talent pipeline, helping subsidize specialized operational expenses. Finally, we must subject non-classroom expenditures to rigorous audits while treating educator compensation as a non-negotiable fixed line item. We cannot celebrate state-of-the-art facilities while failing to properly pay the educators actually running them.

Dawn Downer, At-large

Downer, 60, is the board’s at-large incumbent and did not declare a party affiliation. She is a project manager in early childhood education. Downer previously was state director of Indiana’s First Steps early intervention program and chief of staff for Indiana’s disability services agency. She is a graduate of Franklin Central High School and Purdue University, and the parent of a district graduate.

You can learn more about Downer at her campaign website.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Dawn Downer. (Courtesy of Dawn Downer)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

1. Fiscal Responsibility: Maintain a balanced and sustainable budget while making thoughtful investments in student achievement, competitive and equitable staff compensation, and the resources our teachers and staff need to be successful. 2. Academic Growth: Continue improving student achievement by supporting effective curriculum, innovative learning opportunities, and pathways that prepare students for college, careers, and life after high school. This should be accomplished in partnership with teachers, staff, parents, and students, whose experience and expertise are essential to making these efforts successful. 3. Safety and Student Well-Being: Maintain safe, supportive learning environments for students and staff. This includes addressing physical safety concerns as well as behaviors that interfere with learning. Students and staff should feel safe, respected, and supported in our schools.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

One of the most pressing issues facing FTCSC is maintaining financial stability while continuing to meet the growing needs of our students and staff. A strong school system depends on having the resources to attract and retain excellent teachers and staff, provide reasonable and supportive working environments, and give educators the tools they need to help students succeed.

As a board member, I would continue to support a balanced and sustainable budget while looking for opportunities to maximize existing resources, pursue outside funding and partnerships, and advocate at the state level for fair and equitable school funding.

Fiscal responsibility and support for our employees should not be viewed as competing priorities. We need to make thoughtful decisions about where resources can have the greatest impact, including competitive and equitable compensation, appropriate staffing, manageable classroom environments, and the resources necessary for teachers and staff to do their jobs effectively. The district must remain proactive rather than waiting for financial challenges to force difficult decisions.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

FTCSC has a broad range of academic opportunities, and I believe we should continue strengthening both foundational academics and pathways that prepare students for their futures. At the elementary level, continued emphasis on reading literacy is particularly important. Like many districts across the country, FTCSC experienced declines in reading achievement in recent years. The district responded by fully implementing a new reading curriculum, and we are seeing encouraging improvements in student achievement. We need to continue monitoring the data and supporting our teachers and staff to ensure those gains are sustained and expanded.

At the secondary level, I support continuing to expand Career and Technical Education, Health Sciences, dual-credit, advanced coursework, and other pathways that allow students to graduate prepared for college, careers, Armed Services, work or additional training. This achievement should be both on campus, as well as an increased collaboration through our partnership with Central Nine Career Center. Our goal should be to ensure that every student has a pathway to success after graduation, not just one definition of success. None of this can happen without our teachers and staff. They are the professionals working directly with students every day, and their experience and input should be part of decisions about curriculum, instructional practices, classroom needs, and student support.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

FTCSC has demonstrated a strong commitment to financial responsibility and has maintained a balanced budget for more than a decade, despite significant changes and reductions in state funding. Going forward, I believe we must continue to live within our means while prioritizing investments that directly support our strategic goals and student outcomes. That means carefully evaluating programs and expenditures, maximizing available revenue, and making sure taxpayer dollars are producing the greatest possible benefit for students and families. At the same time, responsible budgeting must include our teachers and staff. Competitive and equitable compensation is important to retaining experienced educators and attracting the high-quality employees our students deserve. We also need to consider staffing levels, classroom sizes and workloads, professional development, and the resources employees need to do their jobs effectively.

I support pursuing additional funding opportunities and partnerships, maximizing the value of existing tax resources while remaining within Indiana’s property tax limitations, and continuing to explore innovative opportunities such as expanded online learning. Growing and strengthening programs that meet the needs of more students can also help keep students within FTCSC while strengthening the district’s financial position. Financial responsibility does not simply mean spending less. It means making thoughtful choices about where resources can have the greatest impact, including investments in students and the people who educate and support them, while protecting the quality of education our community values.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

The Health Sciences Academy is viewed as a long-term investment in our students and community, not simply as a grant-funded project. The ongoing academic and operational costs associated with the program are incorporated into the district’s long-term financial planning and annual budgeting process. I support closely monitoring enrollment, staffing, operating costs, and student outcomes to ensure the program remains financially sustainable and delivers the intended educational benefits. This includes ensuring that the academy has the appropriate staffing and resources to provide a high-quality program without creating unreasonable demands on teachers and staff.

We should also maximize opportunities to leverage Career and Technical Education funding and develop partnerships with health-care providers, higher education institutions, and other community organizations. As the program develops, there may also be opportunities to serve students from outside the district when capacity allows, creating additional revenue while expanding access to the program. Most importantly, the academy’s long-term success should not come at the expense of existing programs, students, or staff. The board’s responsibility will be to evaluate the academy as part of the district’s overall budget and ensure that it remains sustainable alongside the educational needs of all FTCSC students and the staffing and resources necessary to serve them well.

Antonio Key Sr., At-large

Key, 48, filed to run as a Democrat. He is CEO and owner of Pacers Behavioral Services LLC, and works as a mental healthcare professional and psychology professor. Key holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a master’s degree in community psychology from Martin University. He is the parent of two Franklin Township students — a son in eighth grade and a senior daughter.

You can learn more about Key at his campaign’s Facebook page.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Antonio Key. (Courtesy of Antonio Key)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

1. Student Achievement and Opportunity — Strengthen academic outcomes while expanding college, career, trade, dual-credit and workforce pathways so every student graduates prepared for their next step. 2. Student Mental Health, Safety and Support — Invest in early intervention, behavioral and mental-health resources, and strong school environments where students feel safe, supported and ready to learn. 3. Fiscal Responsibility and Transparency — Protect classroom resources, support and retain quality educators, pursue outside funding and partnerships, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly and transparently.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

I believe one of the most pressing issues facing our district is making sure every student has a real opportunity to succeed, regardless of where they start. Academic achievement matters, but we also have to address the barriers that keep students from reaching their potential — mental health, attendance, behavior, family challenges, and whether students truly feel connected to their school.

My approach would be to listen first — to teachers, parents, students and staff — and then use the data to identify where students are falling through the cracks. I believe in early intervention rather than waiting until a student is failing or in crisis. We must strengthen academic support, mental health resources, family engagement and accountability while giving our educators the tools they need to do their jobs. Every child may not start at the same place, but our responsibility is to make sure every child has a fair opportunity to reach the finish line.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I believe our academic focus should be on strong foundational skills while connecting education to real life. Reading, writing, math and critical thinking will always be essential, but students also need to understand how what they are learning connects to college, careers and adulthood. I want us to continue expanding career and technical education, dual-credit opportunities and partnerships with colleges and local employers while making sure students who are struggling with foundational skills receive intervention early. Success should not have only one definition. For one student it may be a four-year university. For another it may be a trade, certification, apprenticeship, military service or entrepreneurship. Our job is to make sure a Franklin Township diploma prepares students to have choices.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

My approach would be fiscal responsibility with the classroom as the priority. Every dollar belongs to the taxpayers, and the board has a responsibility to make sure those dollars produce the greatest possible benefit for students. Franklin Township also faces a unique funding challenge because approximately 85% of our property-tax base is residential, which limits local revenue compared with districts that have larger commercial and industrial tax bases. That means we have to be especially strategic with the resources we have. I would support transparent budgeting, regular review of expenditures, aggressive pursuit of grants and partnerships, and long-term financial planning rather than short-term fixes. At the same time, fiscal responsibility cannot simply mean cutting. We must protect effective classroom programs, retain quality educators and make investments that improve student outcomes. My standard would be simple: Is this necessary, is it sustainable, and does it benefit our students?

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

The $29.5 million Lilly Endowment grant is an incredible investment in our students, but responsible leadership means planning beyond the ribbon cutting. Before permanent operating expenses are absorbed into the district’s budget, I would want a clear multi-year sustainability plan showing the academy’s projected staffing, maintenance, equipment and program costs. I would also pursue a diversified funding model that includes healthcare partnerships, higher-education partnerships, additional grants, workforce-development opportunities and other outside funding sources wherever appropriate. Organizations that benefit from a strong pipeline of future nurses, technicians and healthcare professionals should have an opportunity to invest in developing that pipeline. Most importantly, I would not support building an outstanding new program by quietly taking resources away from successful programs our students already depend on. The Health Sciences Academy should expand opportunity in Franklin Township — not redistribute scarcity. We have been given an extraordinary opportunity. Our responsibility now is to make sure it remains an asset for students not just when it opens, but for generations.

Tim McVey, At-large

McVey, 46, is running as a Republican. He works in executive management and graduated from Franklin Central High School in 1998. McVey has two sons currently attending the district.

You can learn more about McVey at his campaign’s Facebook page.

List your top three priorities, if elected.

1. Student safety 2. Partnering with state and local elected officials to find better alternatives to funding our schools without raising property taxes. 3. To bridge the gap between the constituency and school administration by being a voice and resource for the community.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Tim Mcvey. (Courtesy of Tim Mcvey)

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

There is a large staffing shortage in our school system that impacts the quality of education for our students. While a referendum is not the answer, the school system is at a breaking point for being able to afford the influx of new students from the dense population in the township. Partnering with state and city officials to allocate more funding to our school district must be a priority.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I think it’s important to focus on practical “life skills” to prepare our children for the professional world. I think providing a wide array of options for areas of study, but we need to teach skills that are useful for life after high school.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

I plan to be a conduit between the community and state and city government to find ways to allocate more of their budgets to the local school systems.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

I think it’s important to maintain a long term relationship with Eli Lilly by creating internship programs beyond high school to the mutual benefit of both Franklin Township and Eli Lilly. Just because Lilly makes an initial investment doesn’t mean they will discontinue investing if it’s beneficial to them.

Zachary Smith Howard, Northeast quadrant

Howard, 38, is the board’s current president and is running unopposed for reelection as a Republican. He is director of state relations for Indiana University. Howard has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri State University and a master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University Indianapolis. He does not have children.

You can learn more about Howard at his campaign’s Facebook page.

List your top three priorities if elected?

1. Ensuring FTCSC remains the Best CHOICE for Franklin Township children and families; 2. Putting students first and preparing them to succeed in our AI-driven world; 3. Recruiting and retaining quality educators.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Zachary Smith. (Courtesy of Zachary Smith)

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

The most pressing issue facing FTCSC is maintaining excellence in student achievement and programmatic offerings due to the makeup of how school funding works in Indiana and the long-term effects of SEA 1-2025. Franklin Township is over 85% residential, meaning the mix of property tax funding received from the district is primarily from homeowners (1%), versus a larger rental (2%) and commercial (3%) mixes of other districts in Marion County. Maintaining and growing student enrollment is essential to the success of Franklin Township Schools, which is why having strong educators and quality facilities are crucial to sustaining student success in the township.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

FTCSC needs to continue to focus on its Science of Reading implementation, with the goal of exceeding the district’s 90% IREAD passage rate. Franklin Township Schools are implementing the Indiana enVision Mathematics curriculum for grades 4-8 this academic year and hopes to see student achievement growth because of this change. Franklin Central High School has a 98.64% graduation rate, so maintaining pathways is essential for all FC graduates to continue to be successful in enrollment, enlistment and/or employment post-high school.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Franklin Township Schools continues to navigate their finances with a balanced budget, while working to grow educator and staff salaries. Understanding school finance can feel overwhelming, but FTCSC is working to make it easier for the community to understand where school funding comes from and how it impacts students at tinyurl.com/flashesfinancials. Continuing to get more dollars to the classroom and the staff who make student achievement possible is reflected in all my 2026 campaign priorities.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

The Franklin Central Health Sciences Pavilion is a game-changer for FC students and the Franklin Township community writ large, as it will offer students the ability to earn multiple health science stackable credentials while in high school. These credentials will lead to immediate employment in the healthcare field and can seamlessly allow for higher credentials with additional training post-high school. Offering these opportunities at Franklin Central allows students to have the full academic and extra-curricular experience without leaving the building and additional Career and Technical Education and performance funding from the State to sustain these programs.

Matt Morgan, Southeast quadrant

Morgan, 46, declared as a Republican. He owns and operates a handyman business based in Franklin Township. Morgan graduated high school in 1998 and attended two years of community college. He has two children in Franklin Township schools, a sophomore and a fourth grader.

You can learn more about Morgan at his campaign’s Facebook page.

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Finding additional revenue in lieu of funding cuts set to take effect after the recent legislative session. Addressing the current atmosphere of athletics and coaching within our High School. Fully supporting all front line and support staff as they’re the “fuel” that runs the proverbial engine.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Matt Morgan. (Courtesy of Matt Morgan)

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Like any other school district, funding and spending as wisely as possible to eliminate or significantly delay the need for a referendum.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I would like to see the high school explore avenues for pathing students that aren’t interested in attending college. C9 is a great option but I feel there are more things that all schools could be doing to prepare our children for life after school.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

I need to learn the intricacies of the school finances, funding, vouchers and many other aspects of finances before I can speak on a plan. The numbers I’ve seen are so in depth that I’d like to educate myself better on them.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

I believe the district needs to implement a plan to explore use of facilities by outside groups and the income that can be generated from that. We have amazing facilities and a field house about to come online. Attracting high level events to the township would benefit both the schools and local businesses as well.

Larry J. Walker, Southeast quadrant

Walker, 79, is running as a Republican for reelection to the southeast area board seat. He is a custom home builder, realtor, and land developer. Walker is a graduate of Franklin Central High School. Walker says two nieces, a nephew, nine great-nieces and great-nephews, and a younger sister and brother all attended and graduated from the district.

Walker’s comments during a public school board meeting in 2024 were the subject of a Mirror Indy story.

You can learn more about Walker at his campaign’s Facebook page.

Franklin Township school board candidate, Larry Walker. (Courtesy of Larry Walker)

List your top three priorities if elected.

(1) Continuing safety first for our students and the entire Franklin Township Community Corp. (2) Continuing for a balanced budget, (3) Continue to oppose any referendum.(4) Open door policy for parents concerns.(5) Also our new health science academy which is exciting for Franklin Central High School students.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Housing explosion in Franklin Township and to make sure we have the facilities for the students to get a good education and opportunities.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

Reading and math. We deal with those two items daily in life. Also our new health science academy to make sure it is properly staffed with quality people. Health care is our future in education.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

Keep trying to draw commercial and industrial uses in the right areas of Franklin Township.

Franklin Township received a $29.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment to construct a Health Sciences Academy. While the grant covers the initial implementation and construction, how will you approach the long-term operational budgeting to ensure the academy remains fully funded without diverting resources from existing programs?

Working with our school superintendent & COO and working with local hospitals and health care facilities for donations . Btw, the health science academy is a 1st for Central Indiana and I am really excited about it for our students and community.