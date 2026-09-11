Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Warren Township school board this November.

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This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana, Mirror Indy, and WFYI as part of a collaboration ahead of the 2026 school board elections.

Three school board seats are up for election this year in Warren Township.

The district of about 11,500 students stretches across Indianapolis’ far east side.

Warren Township leaders this year are gearing up for a major effort to move fifth-grade students, currently placed in intermediate buildings, back to the elementary schools. Some students’ elementary school building assignments could change as a result. The transition is expected to take place in time for the start of the 2027-28 school year.

Candidates reached by Mirror Indy say they support the change and want to provide students with the resources they need to have a smooth transition.

Candidates elected this year will take their seats in January and serve four-year terms ending in December 2030.

6 candidates vie for 3 seats

Six candidates are running for seats on the Warren Township school board.

Three current board members will run to keep their seats. Three challengers are also running.

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Five candidates, Terri Amos, Rachel Burke, Jerry Crites, Samantha Douglas, and Kevin Humphrey Sr., did not declare an affiliation with a political party. Steve Tutsie, a challenger, is running as an independent. This is the first year candidates in Indiana could declare a party affiliation when filing to run for a school board seat.

All three positions on Warren Township school district ballots this fall are at-large seats. That means district residents can choose candidates for all the board openings regardless of where they live within the school district.

Election Day is Nov. 3. In-person early voting begins Oct. 6 at the City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting centers open across the city Oct. 24.

You must be registered to vote by Oct. 5. You can check your voter registration status and find the polling location closest to you by visiting indianavoters.in.gov.

Terri Amos, At-large

Terri Amos, 55, is running without a party affiliation.

Amos serves as president of the Warren Township board. She was first elected to the board in 2014 and is running this fall for what would be her fourth term.

Amos is a teacher in another school district. Her three children attended Warren Township schools for kindergarten through 12th grade and are now graduates.

Amos answered questions about her vision for the Warren Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Warren township school board candidate, Terri Amos. (Courtesy of Terri Amos)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

As a school board member, I would advocate for increased state funding by working with state legislators and collaborating with other school districts to push for a more equitable funding formula. I would prioritize responsible budgeting to ensure teacher salaries remain as competitive as possible, helping our district attract and retain high-quality educators. I also believe in being transparent with the community about the district’s financial challenges, and explaining why referendums may be necessary to maintain strong academic programs, safe facilities and student services. By focusing on fiscal responsibility, advocacy and open communication, I would work to ensure Warren Township schools have the resources needed to provide every student with a high-quality education.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

One of the most pressing issues currently facing Warren Township schools is the challenge of inadequate state funding. As the cost of educating students continues to rise, many school districts are struggling to provide competitive teacher salaries, maintain programs, and meet the diverse needs of their students. Low teacher pay makes it difficult to recruit and retain high-quality educators, placing additional strain on schools. At the same time, many districts have been forced to seek voter approval through referendums to secure the funding needed for essential operations and improvements. These financial challenges highlight the need for more sustainable and equitable state funding to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education without placing an increasing burden on local taxpayers.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

Warren Township schools have made steady progress in student achievement over the past three years. IREAD scores have continued to improve, with more than 83% of third-grade students passing the assessment. This success reflects the district’s commitment to strengthening early literacy skills and supporting student learning. While celebrating these gains, the district is now focused on improving ILEARN math scores. As a school board member, I would support evidence-based instructional practices, provide teachers with the resources and professional development they need, and monitor student achievement data to ensure we continue making progress in mathematics while maintaining our success in reading.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

As a school board member, I would approach district finances with a focus on transparency, accountability and long-term planning. I believe every dollar should be spent wisely to maximize student learning while being respectful of taxpayers. I would carefully review the district’s budget, prioritize funding for classroom instruction, student support services, and competitive teacher salaries, and look for opportunities to improve efficiency without sacrificing educational quality. I would also work to build community trust by clearly communicating financial decisions, and ensuring that any requests for additional funding, such as referendums, are supported by a demonstrated need and a clear plan for how the funds will benefit students.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

As a school board member, I believe strong community engagement is essential to the success of our schools. I would make it a priority to be visible and approachable by attending school events, community meetings, and district activities, while listening to the concerns and ideas of parents, students, teachers, and community members. I would encourage open communication by providing regular updates on board decisions, and being transparent about district goals and challenges. By building relationships, seeking feedback and ensuring every voice is heard, I hope to strengthen the partnership between our schools and the community and make decisions that reflect the needs and priorities of Warren Township families.

The district anticipates moving fifth graders back into elementary schools by fall 2027. What do you believe is needed to ensure a smooth transition? As a board member, how would you help?

As a school board member, I would support a thoughtful and well-planned transition as Warren Township moves fifth-grade students back to the elementary schools. A successful transition will require clear communication with families, staff and students, careful planning for staffing and classroom space, and ensuring each school has the resources needed to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of fifth graders. I also believe it is important to create a unique experience for our fifth-grade scholars by providing leadership opportunities, age-appropriate extracurricular activities, and programs that prepare them for middle school. By working collaboratively with district leaders, teachers and families, I would help ensure this transition is a positive experience that supports student growth, strengthens school communities, and sets our scholars up for future success.

Rachel Burke, At-large

Rachel Burke did not declare a party affiliation.

Burke is a past secretary, vice president, and president of the board seeking her fourth term.

She was born and raised in Warren Township, attending Warren Central, Heather Hills, Lakeside, and Stonybrook schools.

She is a mom to three children who have attended the district. She has volunteered with robotics and Science Olympiad teams as well as school parent-teacher council groups.

In June, Burke was elected as the National PTA’s vice president of advocacy. You can learn more about her by visiting her campaign website.

Mirror Indy attempted to reach every candidate in this district. Burke did not respond to multiple emailed requests to complete the candidate survey.

Jerry Crites, At-large

Jerry Crites, 62, did not declare a party affiliation. Crites is a retired facilities director for Warren Township schools. He doesn’t have students currently enrolled in the district. He is running for what would be his first term on the school board.

Crites answered questions about his vision for the Warren Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Warren township school board candidate, Jerry Crites. (Courtesy of Jerry Crites)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Improve student outcomes: Raise test scores and strengthen the curriculum through targeted instruction, tutoring/intervention, and clear progress monitoring.

Support and retain staff: Offer competitive salaries and professional incentives for both certified and classified personnel to attract and keep high-quality employees.

Evaluate and upgrade facilities: Conduct a thorough facility review and prioritize repairs, safety upgrades, and learning-space improvements based on need.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

One of the most pressing issues facing our district right now is the impact of federal cutbacks on feeding programs and the broader safety net that supports kids outside of the school day. As a board member, my approach would be to safeguard these programs in our own budget priorities, build stronger partnerships with local food banks and nonprofits to help close the gap, and advocate at the state and federal level for their continued support. A child who is hungry cannot focus on learning, so protecting these programs means protecting our ability to educate every child in this district.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

I believe the district needs to prioritize technology and digital literacy, ensuring students build real skills in areas like coding, data literacy, and responsible use of emerging tools like artificial intelligence — not just access to devices. In a rapidly changing job market, this is essential for preparing every student for future success, and it’s especially important for closing equity gaps for students who may have less exposure to technology outside of school.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

My approach will be to work collaboratively with the board and chief financial officer to make responsible, transparent budget decisions — reviewing spending, identifying efficiencies, and maintaining accountability to taxpayers. Above all, every financial decision should keep students and the quality of their education first.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

I will make myself accessible by responding directly to those who attend board meetings and by making sure my contact information is available through the district website for anyone unable to attend or who needs to reach me at another time. I also plan to attend community events to stay connected and support the district, and I will remain open and available to answer questions at any time. Community feedback will play a real role in my decision making, since the board’s decisions should ultimately reflect the needs and voices of the families we serve.

The district anticipates moving fifth graders back into elementary schools by fall 2027. What do you believe is needed to ensure a smooth transition? As a board member, how would you help?

I believe a thorough evaluation of facilities is needed to ensure our elementary schools have adequate classroom space and capacity to support this change. As a board member, I would meet regularly with district officials to track construction and renovation progress, ensure timelines stay on schedule, and make sure teachers and staff have the training and resources needed to support fifth graders in a new setting.

Samantha Douglas, At-large

Samantha Douglas, 36, did not declare a party affiliation.

Douglas is a community advocate and president of the Far Eastside Community Council. She is running for what would be her first term on the Warren Township school board.

Douglas is a mom to a fourth grader at Brookview Elementary School, an eighth grader at Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School, and a junior at Warren Central High School. Her oldest graduated from Warren Central in the spring.

You can learn more about Douglas by visiting her campaign website.

Douglas answered questions about her vision for the Warren Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Warren township school board candidate, Samantha Douglas. (Courtesy of Samantha Douglas)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Strengthening school and community connections. Schools should be the heart of our communities. They should be community hubs where students, families and neighbors can find not only a quality education, but the resources, relationships and support that help everyone thrive. I’ll build stronger partnerships between our schools, families, nonprofits, businesses and neighborhood organizations so students have the support they need both inside and outside the classroom. I’ve spent 10 years cultivating relationships that continue to help build a better community. I want to bring those relationships to Warren.

Supporting the whole student. Student success goes beyond academics. I’ll advocate for policies that strengthen families, support teachers and staff, increase parent engagement, and ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive. Schools are so much more than ABCs & 123s, and I want to help build more opportunities for our kids to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.

Leading with collaboration and accountability. I’ll bring thoughtful, transparent leadership that values collaboration, uses data to guide decisions and prepares Warren Township schools for the changing future of education. I want all our families, students and staff to feel like they are a part of what’s happening at Warren schools and that they’re being represented well.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

I believe the most pressing issue facing Warren Township schools is ensuring we remain the first choice for families. Warren has long been known as the “Pride of the Eastside,” and we should live up to that reputation by offering an exceptional educational experience that prepares every student for success. Rather than focusing on competing out of fear, we should focus on being so innovative, supportive, and connected to our community that families choose Warren because it’s the best place for their children to learn, grow and thrive.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

It’s difficult for me to choose just one academic area because every year Warren serves nearly 12,000 unique students, each with different strengths, goals, and needs. My priority is ensuring every student has access to the academic support and opportunities they need to succeed. That means maintaining strong literacy and math instruction, while also investing in STEM, the arts, career and technical education, and other pathways that prepare students for whatever future they choose. Success isn’t about one subject. It’s about helping every student reach their full potential.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

I believe every financial decision should begin with one question: How does this improve outcomes for students? My approach would be grounded in transparency, fiscal responsibility, and long-term planning, while recognizing that we can’t simply cut our way to excellence. We should be thoughtful stewards of taxpayer dollars, invest strategically in what helps students and educators succeed, and seek partnerships that expand opportunities without placing unnecessary burdens on families.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

At the most basic level, I am elected to represent this community. That means listening first and ensuring my decisions are informed by the perspectives, values and priorities of the families I serve. I also recognize that effective representation requires transparency and communication. My goal is to provide information, access and education that helps residents understand the issues before the board so they can engage in meaningful dialogue. While I won’t always be able to make every decision everyone agrees with, I will always strive to make decisions with the community, not just for the community.

The district anticipates moving fifth graders back into elementary schools by fall 2027. What do you believe is needed to ensure a smooth transition? As a board member, how would you help?

I support this transition because I believe decisions like this should always be guided by what’s best for students. A smooth transition will require thoughtful planning, clear communication with families, well-prepared staff, and ensuring our elementary schools have the space, resources, and programming needed to support fifth graders. As a board member, I will ask thoughtful questions, listen to the experiences of families and educators throughout the process, and ensure the district has the resources and accountability necessary for a successful implementation. Change is most successful when the people it impacts feel informed, supported and heard.

Kevin Humphrey Sr., At-large

Kevin Humphrey Sr., 64, is running without a party affiliation.

Humphrey served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and is a retired postal worker. He serves as vice president of the Warren Township board. He was first elected in 2022 and is seeking his second term this fall.

Humphrey is a longtime volunteer in youth sports. Children in his family attend the Warren Early Childhood Center, Grassy Creek Elementary School, and Creston Intermediate Middle School.

Humphrey Sr. answered questions about his vision for the Warren Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Warren township school board candidate, Kevin Humphrey. (Courtesy of Kevin Humphrey)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Continue academic growth, increasing teachers’ salary, and increasing ADM. (ADM stands for average daily membership, a term used in education to refer to a school’s student enrollment count.)

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

The new budget cuts. Must work with legislators to reevaluate things.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

It’s a matter of policy changes. New regulations and changes in policy keep moving the goal post.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

To stay fiscally disciplined.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

In every way possible. The voice of the community is key to our decision making.

The district anticipates moving fifth graders back into elementary schools by fall 2027. What do you believe is needed to ensure a smooth transition? As a board member, how would you help?

The space is being added to accommodate another grade. For the students, it’s just a matter of another year in their buildings. For some teachers, it will be transitioning to a new building. As a board, we will give the teachers all the support they need.

Steve Tutsie, At-large

Steve Tutsie, 60, is running as an independent candidate.

If elected, Tutsie would serve his first term on the Warren Township board. He is an assistant head football coach at Marian University and held multiple stints coaching at Warren Central, including the 2006 state-championship-winning Warrior team.

He does not have family currently attending Warren Township schools. You can learn more about Tutsie on his Facebook page.

Tutsie answered questions about his vision for the Warren Township school board in a short candidate survey. Responses have been lightly edited for grammatical purposes.

Warren township school board candidate, Steve Tutsie. (Courtesy of Steve Tutsie)

List your top three priorities, if elected.

Student achievement, student retention and recruitment, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

What do you see as the most pressing issue currently facing the district? What will be your approach to addressing it?

Student retention and recruitment at our middle schools. Sending fifth graders back to the elementaries in 2027 is one vital strategy. Another critical component that needs to be explored is establishing paths for student success.

What area of academics do you think the district needs to focus on and why?

This needs to be addressed from three different lenses. Regarding the elementaries, continue the upswing in reading and math scores. The middle school strategy must focus on better identification of academic and extra curricular needs of each student. This will aid in retention. The high school focus must be the successful navigation of the new state graduation requirements.

Affordability and finances are top of mind for districts and voters. What will be your approach to district finances?

We must be responsible stewards of taxpayers’ dollars with accountability.

How will you engage with the community, if elected? What role will their feedback have in your decision making?

I will be visible and present at as many school activities as possible. It is critical that you listen and encourage feedback. No one has better information than people with boots on the ground.

The district anticipates moving fifth graders back into elementary schools by fall 2027. What do you believe is needed to ensure a smooth transition? As a board member, how would you help?

Engage with the teachers, parents and students affected by the transition. The best way to ensure a smooth transition is to anticipate and avoid possible pitfalls before they take place. That is where my experience as an educator for all three grade levels and 12 years of service for Warren Township schools will pay dividends.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.